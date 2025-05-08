Razer's new gaming keyboard looks perfect for Steam Deck fans

Razer has just announced a brand new gaming keyboard joining its family of high-end clackers, and the Joro is taking on the handheld market. The super-portable ultra-low-profile 65% deck weighs just 374g and sits at only 16.5mm thin, making it the most portable deck the brand has produced yet. What's more, its Bluetooth 5.0 connection means you can free up ports on your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

I've had a handheld PC in my backpack for years now and regularly connect it to TVs and monitors when travelling. Lugging one of the best gaming keyboards around to keep all my controls at hand just isn't always feasible, though, so Razer's latest release makes a lot of sense. That 1,800 hour battery life is also going to come in incredibly handy, considering this will likely be a secondary device for travelling players.

Razer Joro | $139.99 at Razer

The Razer Joro is now available for $139.99 direct at Razer's own store. That's not a bad price for a wireless deck from a mainstream brand, especially not one that usually charges a lot more than its competitors. Buy it if: ✅ You regularly travel with a handheld PC

✅ You like low-profile keys

✅ You prioritize keeping weights low Don't buy it if: ❌ You want it as a permanent desk board UK: £129.99 at Razer

At $139.99 / £129.99, this isn't the cheapest 65% model on the market, though it's certainly strong value if you're considering it alongside the best wireless gaming keyboards available. While it relies on a Bluetooth connection rather than a faster 2.4GHz receiver, you're still usually paying well over $130 for a cable-free setup even in 2025. Not only that, but you don't even necessarily want a 2.4GHz dongle if you're planning on using the Razer Joro with one of the best gaming handhelds.

That's because devices like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally typically have limited ports, and you may need to keep one free for charging. That's why I rely on Bluetooth for all devices in my on-the-go setup.

(Image credit: Razer)

This is an exceptionally compact deck, far slimmer than the 27mm / 427g Cherry MX-LP 2.1 that I've been carrying around all these months. Not only that, but you're still benefitting from all that Razer goodness, with full Synapse 4 support across keybindings, Razer Hypershift functionality, Chroma RGB, and Snap Tap.

With that long battery life, super compact design, and low profile form factor, Razer isn't just taking aim at its core gaming fans here, though. The Razer Joro also supports Apple devices with Mac and iPad compatibility and keycaps, with storage for up to three Bluetooth connections. That's a pretty solid proposition for anyone who regularly travels with an iPad and a handheld.

If you want a full setup at your disposal, Razer has also unveiled the Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse, with a 76g form factor, 105 hour battery, tri-mode connectivity, and a Razer Focus X 18K optical sensor. The pointer is available for $89.99 / £99.99 at Razer.

