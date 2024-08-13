This is the Logitech steering wheel I’d buy if I had the budget, and it’s never been cheaper

Racing sim gear seldom comes cheap, but if you spend a lot of time gliding around the virtual tracks, you’ll find it a worthwhile investment. There are a fair few brands out there that produce steering wheels and pedals worth buying, but few do it better than Logitech.

The brand’s Logitech G Pro racing wheel is the most luxurious we’ve ever tested. Without spending ludicrous amounts of money on fringe brands that actual F1 drivers train with, it’s the best wheel you’ll find. The one thing holding it back from the top spot on our racing wheel podium is its price of $999.99, but right now, you can get one for only $719.99 at Amazon. That’s a record-low price for this wheel, and not something we’d expect to hang around for long.

If you aren’t convinced that this is a decent saving, I’d point you to its average Amazon price, which is $924.59. That just shows you how uncommon it is that this premium wheel comes down in price and the size of discount it sees when it does. In the past, we’ve only ever seen it drop as low as $800, so even from there, you’re getting an $80 price drop from the previous lowest price.

Yes, ok, this is still an astronomical price to pay for one of the best racing wheels for PC, but if you’re an enthusiast with the budget to burn, or you’ve been waiting for a strong discount, now is absolutely the time to buy. This is the sort of controller most racing sim gamers would stare at through a shop window, pledging to take home if they ever win the lottery.

Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel | $999.99 $719.99 at Amazon

Save $280 - I didn’t expect to see this kind of discount on such a premium Logi product for years to come - after all, it’s a flagship wheel that only launched two years ago. This is a new low for the Pro wheel, which previously only ever hit $800. Buy it if: ✅ You spend a lot of time in racing games

✅ You have the budget

✅ You want 11nm Force Feedback Don't buy it if: ❌ This is your first wheel

❌ You need pedals too Price Check: Best Buy $719.99 | Walmart $953

Now, there are a few caveats here I would take note of before buying. This is a deal on just the wheel itself - not the wheel and pedal bundle that most people will be looking for. Fortunately, the wheel and pedals together are seeing a record-breaking discount as well. You can currently get the full G Pro racing package for just $1,034.09 down from $1,348.99. That’s an even steeper price cut than on the wheel itself, so that might be worth looking at if you have even more of a budget to play with.

It also appears to be the Xbox/PC variant that’s on offer in the bundle offer, and I’m not seeing the PS5/PC version listed on Amazon currently. The offer on the wheel alone mentions in the title that it’s only compatible with PC, so it’s worth checking that the compatibility works for your setup before buying with one click.

If this is still stretching above and beyond your budget, the pre-owned listing at Amazon brings the Logitech G Pro Steering Wheel down to $649.99, so that could be a nice way to get it even cheaper.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel?

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

If you’ve used racing wheels before, and you know you’ll get a lot of use out of it, the Logi G Pro is probably the best racing wheel you can buy right now. We have it on our list of the best Xbox steering wheels, and the best PS5 steering wheels as the best premium option, and we stand by that.

While it isn’t cheap, it does come packed with some of the best feedback our reviewers have tested from a racing sim controller. Not only does the Force Feedback feel exquisite here, but the magnetic gear shift paddles are crisp and responsive, offering some nice audio feedback too. Compared to more affordable Logitech wheels like the G920 and G923, our tester had this to say:

“After bolting it to the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition (which is excellent, by the way) I found the difference between the gear-driven G920 and the direct-drive G Pro wheel astonishing. I expected it to feel better but didn’t expect it to feel quite this good.”

The pedals have a modular design, which is a really nice touch because you can customize them depending on the cars you like to drive in the likes of Gran Turismo, Forza, or F1 23.

Essentially, what you have in the G Pro is a professional-grade piece of kit, and one of the best PC controllers on the shelves if you like a more immersive driving experience. If you have the money, this will take your racing games to a whole new level.

Grab yourself more controllers for your favorite games by checking out the best joysticks, the best Nintendo Switch controllers, and the best PS5 controllers.