The best PS5 controller just reached its lowest-ever price at Amazon, making it $80 cheaper than the DualSense Edge

We're definitely approaching Black Friday, and you can tell because some of the best PC controllers are starting to see price cuts left, right, and centre. Chief among them, the Victrix Pro BFG, which has been my favorite overall pick for PS5 players since it launched in January of 2023, is currently seeing a brand-new record low price.

There's more to this PS5 controller deal than meets the eye, and for reasons I'll come onto, I wouldn't expect to see this controller down at this price again for a very long time. Despite launching to the tune of $179.99, its White model is currently discounted to $119.99 at Amazon, which makes it $80 cheaper than what most folks would consider the go-to pro controller for PS5, the DualSense Edge.