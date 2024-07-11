Razer's PS5 pro controller features six extra buttons, and its price has just dropped before Prime Day

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is the most expensive PS5 controller I've tested, which is a shame. I really like its chunky feel, its tactile microswitch buttons, and its six extra mappable buttons for extra functionality. But an MSRP of $249 / £249 is hard to stomach, particularly when there are similar and arguably better options for less money.

But here we are, a little under a week before Prime Day, and the Wolverine V2 Pro has found itself a new home on the pricing scale. Down from that $249.99 listed price, it's now only $199 at Amazon in the US, which brings it to the same level as the DualSense Edge and the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro. In the UK, we're seeing a deal at EE that brings the pro controller down to £159 - an even bigger discount.

We'll need to see what's in store for the rest of the PS5 controller pantheon as Prime Day PS5 deals start to arrive officially, but it's a clever move on Razer's part to get out ahead. I actually spotted an even cheaper price for this pad in the US in the last half hour of my working day yesterday, as Walmart laid the price down to just $164, which is cheaper than I've ever seen it. Unsurprisingly, the stock of that offer has dried up, but Amazon's price still leaves it in a competitive position.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Six extra buttons add a whole lot of value to this discounted price tag, especially for folks who like a chunkier gamepad. In this deal, you're looking at a $50 reduction, which is $20 up from its lowest-ever price at Amazon, but still a much more reasonable price. Buy it if: ✅ You like a chunkier controller

✅ You're a fan of microswitch buttons

✅ You need lots of extra buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want ergonomic back buttons Price check: Best Buy: $212.99 UK: £249.99 £159 at EE

Arguably, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro's closest rival is Nacon's Revolution 5 Pro, as these two best PS5 controller rivals both sport a broader, chunkier design and a lot of pro features. Both also come in a black or white colorway. But do six extra back buttons on Razer's product outgun the four of the R5P? Let's take a closer look.

Should you buy the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The short answer is that it really depends on the games you play. If you want as many back buttons as possible so the face buttons of the controller essentially become redundant, then yes, go for the Wolverine. I wish more controllers had that level of functionality.

However, if you care about ergonomics, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, or indeed, the even cheaper Victrix Pro BFG is what I'd recommend. For some reason, Razer didn't improve on its back button positioning when it brought the Wolverine line over from Xbox, which is a real shame. Its central back buttons have a trigger-like design, but they have next to no tactility, and your fingers very easily slide off them. It's a frustrating flaw in what is an otherwise excellent gamepad.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Nacon does have Razer beat in terms of longevity too, since the Hall Sensor sticks on board the R5P will be immune to stick drift. Razer doesn't feature these, although I've never heard about its controllers succumbing to that nasty controller cancer. On the bright side, its microswitch buttons will last you a long time, and they have to be one of my favorite features of this pad.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've left the DualSense Edge out of a lot of these comparisons because even though the deal above brings the V2 Pro down to its price point, I think it caters to a different player. The Edge is a pro controller, yes, but with only two back paddles, it isn't as suited to the likes of first-person shooters or more competitive scenes. The Edge is perfect for anyone like me, who now struggles without back buttons, and wants the great features of the DualSense, but a more comfortable grip than the stock PS5 gamepad.

Keep track of other Prime Day happenings with our coverage of Prime Day PC deals, Prime Day Meta Quest deals, and Prime Day Kindle deals.