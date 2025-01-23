Razer's pricey mobile controller is discounted right now, but so is its brand new rival

Mobile controllers came a long way last year, going from imperfect, too-small-to-be-comfortable quick fixes, to fully fledged gamepads that had been cut in half. Razer's Kishi Ultra controller was one of the products leading that charge, and its larger size makes it more comfortable than almost any other mobile controller.

In typical Razer fashion though, it's also pricier than any of its competitors, which is why I'm keen to recommend it while it's discounted. Right now, for example, it's taken a random $20 discount from its $149 launch price, down to $129.99 at Amazon.

But there's another twist in the tale, because one of the best mobile controllers I've been watching closely for a while now is the ELO Vagabond, which I initially covered when it hit Kickstarter. It's now out for the world to get hold of, but it's brand new. I haven't even tested it yet, but it looks like a natural rival for Razer's Kishi Ultra. It just so happens to be seeing a discount at Amazon too, with a discount and $5 coupon offering bringing it from $120 down to $94.99.

As I say, I'm yet to test the new Vagabond controller, but I think these two mobile controllers will have a lot to fight over given their similar designs and larger sizes.

Razer Kishi Ultra | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - I've only seen the price of the Razer Kishi Ultra drop once since its launch last year, and that was for Black Friday. This may still be more expensive than the Backbone One and the GameSir G8 Galileo, but it's much better than getting it at full price. Buy it if: ✅ Mobile controllers are usually too small for you

✅ You have a USB-C phone

✅ You like microswitch buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want back buttons

❌ A small, portable controller is what you'd like Price check: $129.99 at Best Buy UK: £144 at Amazon

ELO Vagabond | $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - It's a harder recommendation since I'm yet to test it, but the ELO Vagabond does come in cheaper than the Kishi Ultra, and is seeing a beefier discount right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want back buttons

✅ You have larger hands

✅ You're on a tighter budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You use a claw grip

❌ You want something smaller

Should you buy the Razer Kishi Ultra?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Razer Kishi Ultra isn't actually my favorite mobile controller, even if smaller options like the Backbone aren't comfortable for me. My top pick is the GameSir G8 Galileo, because it cuts a larger size than the usual options while not overexerting itself in a backpack. It also offers back buttons and comes in cheaper than the Kishi Ultra.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Razer Kishi Ultra ELO Vagabond Back buttons No Yes Extra bumpers Yes No Connection USB-C USB-C Compatibility Xbox, Razer PC Streaming, iPhone, Android, Xbox, iPhone, Android, PS Remote Play Hall Sensor thumbsticks No Yes

So, Razer's latest mobile controller has its work cut out for it, but this sort of gamepad really comes down to personal preference. If you aren't that fussed about back buttons and you just want the largest, most comfortable mobile controller out there, Razer is the one to go for. You do get some extra shoulder buttons which can be just as useful as back buttons anyway.

But that's where the ELO Vagabond seems to match the Kishi, which is why I'm so excited to see how they compare. The Vagabond has a lot going for it, including back buttons, Hall Sensor sticks, and grips that look even longer than Razer's. Again, it's also more affordable, but it's hard for me to recommend until I've tested it out.

Of course, all of these controllers use an offset stick layout, and one of the only alternatives if you suffer from thumb cramp is the Scuf Nomad, but that option sports a smaller size that's comparable to the Backbone.

