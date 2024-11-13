Nearly two years later, the DualSense Edge refuses to drop by more than $10 for Black Friday

Since it launched in January of 2023, I've been watching the price of the DualSense Edge like a hawk. I love that controller for loads of reasons, but there's no getting around the fact that it's simply too expensive compared to the other PS5 Pro controllers out there. Suffice it to say, I've been left disappointed every month as the Edge has held onto its $199 price tag like its life depends on it. The only ever discount I've seen has come during Days of Play, and perhaps a few sporadic deals throughout the last year, when it's dropped by a measly $10.

But Black Friday approacheth, and with PS5 Pros now in the wild, that price has returned to greet us. In an early Walmart deal that might point to what we'll see at other retailers in the coming weeks, the DualSense Edge has sarcastically slumped down to $189. I know, I know, it's hardly a discount worthy of two years on the market, but it's something.

For reference, this only makes it $120 more than the stock PS5 controller, as opposed to its usual $130 discrepancy. On the other hand, if you're not so fussed about Sony's homegrown pro controller, there are other Black Friday PS5 deals with much more honest discounts. The Nacon Revolution 5 pro, which shares the Edge's $199 MSRP has slid down to $149.99 at Amazon. That may be more appealing since it actually has more pro utility than the DualSense Edge.

Should you buy the DualSense Edge?

The DualSense Edge is a great PS5 controller, but it might not be the right one for you, depending on what games you play. If you're someone who wants a gamepad that lets you compete with mouse and keyboard players, or if you want the most utility available, then you might be better off with one of the other best PS5 controllers. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro mentioned above, as well as the Victrix Pro BFG, both have four back buttons to the DualSense Edge's two, and they're both more affordable right now.

However, if you mainly play single-player games, or you only really have interest in two back paddles, the DualSense Edge will likely give you more. Sony makes it so that for other controllers to secure official licensing on PS5, they have to leave out any rumble or haptic feedback features, so the DualSense Edge is the only pro controller on PS5 that can give you that sweet haptic feedback kick.

You may think that adds value to the Edge, but there is the longevity argument to talk about. The Nacon R5P has Hall Sensor sticks, making it immune to stick drift. The DualSense Edge has potentiometer sticks that will wear down over time, and even if its thumbstick modules can be removed and replaced, it's very tricky to get hold of replacements sometimes. With a reputation from the DualSense for stick drift being a common plague, that doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. If it helps, I've been using mine since launch, and it hasn't broken down in the same way as my stock PS5 controllers.

