Forget price hikes - the Nintendo Switch OLED is finally on sale and, honestly, it might just be the right call for new players
New to the Switch? Walmart has the deal for you
Look, I love the Nintendo Switch 2. For Nintendo Switch 2 games. The truth is, I was disappointed in the system's treatment of legacy titles when I reviewed it at launch. The new handheld sports a larger, higher resolution screen and when older Switch titles are plastered across this face, they look worse than they did on the original.
That's why the Nintendo Switch OLED's current $50 discount is so appealing. Walmart and Amazon both have the console available for $299.99, down from the original $349.99 MSRP. That's $150 less than the price of the Switch 2 (which currently only has a handful of dedicated games by the way).
Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $299.99 at Walmart
Save $50 - You're spending $150 less than the price of a Nintendo Switch 2 here, and getting a better visual experience across Ninty's massive library. That's nothing to shake a stick at, especially considering the OLED model's seen price hikes over that $349.99 MSRP recently.
Buy it if:
✅ You're new to the catalog
✅ You mostly play in handheld mode
✅ You don't need the latest release
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more Donkey Kong in your life
Price check: Amazon: $299.99 | Best Buy: $349.99
That's without taking recent price increases into account. Nintendo officially upped the MSRP of the Nintendo Switch OLED to a whopping $399.99 at the start of the month - just $50 less than the new Switch 2.
Thankfully, many retailers have stuck with the previous $349.99 MSRP for now - but it also means you're technically saving $100 on a Nintendo handheld, and that's not a sentence I can type very often.
Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2025?
I wouldn't recommend the Nintendo Switch OLED to everyone right now. Obviously, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the more powerful gaming handheld capable of running beefier games on a bigger, higher resolution screen. The original Nintendo Switch started to show its age a good few years before the new handheld as well, dropping performance in more demanding titles.
The fact still remains, though, that I've had the Nintendo Switch 2 since launch and I still use my OLED for older titles. The difference in visual quality on OG Switch games was noticeable from the first moment I tried running Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the new system. Stretching a game designed for a 7-inch HD screen across a 7.9-inch 1080p panel is never going to end well.
If you're buying your first Switch and want to make the most of a massive library of existing games rather than waiting for a drip-feed of new releases I'd jump on this Switch OLED offer as soon as possible. To make the most of a Switch 2 right now, you'll need to be super keen on Donkey Kong Banaza, Mario Kart World, or The Legend of Zelda.
Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch OLED
- Nintendo Switch 2 + MK World | $499 at Walmart
Check out all the best Nintendo Switch accessories we've tested so far, or take a look at more of the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals available now. We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market.
