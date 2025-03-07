This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room

When friends and family come to my abode, they end up asking about the Ayaneo AM01. I can't blame them since it's a tiny mini PC that looks like a classic Apple Macintosh, and the fact I've normally got it paired with an Xbox controller confuses them further. Despite its adorable getup, the tiny rig has fundamentally changed how I play lightweight PC games in the living room, not to mention it's perfect as an emulation station.

Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U APU, the Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 arguably is closer to one of the best gaming handhelds than a traditional rig. Simply put, this tiny system isn't for those of you who're itching to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K or like to clock-watch frame rates. Instead, the machine is perfect for running lightweight indie adventures or even as a Steam Link streaming hub.

AM01 specs range from a base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, but I've been eyeing up a 32GB/512GB version that's going for $369.99 at Amazon this week. That configuration feels like a happy medium to me since the extra memory will help you meet minimum requirements in some games, and the mini rig makes it easy to expand storage with space extra 2.5-inch SATA drives.

Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 | $389.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This isn't the cheapest AM01 configuration out there, but with Ayaneo now listing the system as out of stock at its site, I'm conscious that it could actually vanish soon. Amazon has knocked a cheeky $20 off this version with 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, and under $370 is decent for such beefy specs. Buy it if: ✅ You need a tiny living room PC

✅ You love retro vibes

✅ You mostly play indie and retro games Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got a handheld PC

❌ You want to run big-budget releases

I'd argue that the AM01's beige outfit and cute Machintosh-inspired elements are enough reason to pick one up, but I am a complete retro console nerd. If you need a more substantial reason to invest in the tiny Ryzen PC, I can confirm that it's able to run a surprising number of lighter Steam games at 1080p and 1440p without breaking a sweat.

During testing, I actually played a whole chunk of Price of Persia: The Lost Crown, completed Lara's first outing in the Tomb Raider Trilogy, and started Sonic Superstars. I was easily able to get frame rates to stay around 60fps and, since we're talking about effectively a full PC crammed inside an off-white box, I used a wireless controller just like with my full-sized rig.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

For the giggles, I even tried to optimize Cyberpunk 2077 settings just to see what the little Ryzen machine could do. Surprisingly, I was able to get things running at 1080p 60fps, albeit with pretty janky visuals. But, the point is that if you want access to some of Steam's more unique indie games, or even just a way to grab Epic Game Store freebies and play them on your TV, this device is perfect.

It's probably worth stressing that the AM01 isn't really designed to be a way to primarily play Steam games, and as its aesthetic suggests, it's more geared toward retro gaming. While there are plenty of devices that can handle the classics these days, a Ryzen system with enough juice to emulate most systems, tap into smaller new releases, and provide NAS functionality is a good investment.

Are there more powerful options out there than the AM01? Absolutely, and you can achieve a similar setup using something like a Steam Deck OLED and one of the best Steam Deck docks. But, opting for a machine that can stay plugged in at 35W consistently, uses an efficient high-pressure turbo fan, and can utilize way more memory means Ayaneo's box is more versatile as a living room hub.

