This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room

Deals
By
published

Smaller than a Gamecube, but can (sort of) run Cyberpunk 2077.

Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

When friends and family come to my abode, they end up asking about the Ayaneo AM01. I can't blame them since it's a tiny mini PC that looks like a classic Apple Macintosh, and the fact I've normally got it paired with an Xbox controller confuses them further. Despite its adorable getup, the tiny rig has fundamentally changed how I play lightweight PC games in the living room, not to mention it's perfect as an emulation station.

Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U APU, the Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 arguably is closer to one of the best gaming handhelds than a traditional rig. Simply put, this tiny system isn't for those of you who're itching to play Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K or like to clock-watch frame rates. Instead, the machine is perfect for running lightweight indie adventures or even as a Steam Link streaming hub.

AM01 specs range from a base 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, but I've been eyeing up a 32GB/512GB version that's going for $369.99 at Amazon this week. That configuration feels like a happy medium to me since the extra memory will help you meet minimum requirements in some games, and the mini rig makes it easy to expand storage with space extra 2.5-inch SATA drives.

Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 | $389.99$369.99 at AmazonSave $20 -

Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 | $389.99 $369.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This isn't the cheapest AM01 configuration out there, but with Ayaneo now listing the system as out of stock at its site, I'm conscious that it could actually vanish soon. Amazon has knocked a cheeky $20 off this version with 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, and under $370 is decent for such beefy specs.

Buy it if:

✅ You need a tiny living room PC
✅ You love retro vibes
✅ You mostly play indie and retro games

Don't buy it if:

❌ You've already got a handheld PC
❌ You want to run big-budget releases

View Deal

I'd argue that the AM01's beige outfit and cute Machintosh-inspired elements are enough reason to pick one up, but I am a complete retro console nerd. If you need a more substantial reason to invest in the tiny Ryzen PC, I can confirm that it's able to run a surprising number of lighter Steam games at 1080p and 1440p without breaking a sweat.

During testing, I actually played a whole chunk of Price of Persia: The Lost Crown, completed Lara's first outing in the Tomb Raider Trilogy, and started Sonic Superstars. I was easily able to get frame rates to stay around 60fps and, since we're talking about effectively a full PC crammed inside an off-white box, I used a wireless controller just like with my full-sized rig.

Image 1 of 5
Ayaneo Mini PC AM01 running Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

For the giggles, I even tried to optimize Cyberpunk 2077 settings just to see what the little Ryzen machine could do. Surprisingly, I was able to get things running at 1080p 60fps, albeit with pretty janky visuals. But, the point is that if you want access to some of Steam's more unique indie games, or even just a way to grab Epic Game Store freebies and play them on your TV, this device is perfect.

It's probably worth stressing that the AM01 isn't really designed to be a way to primarily play Steam games, and as its aesthetic suggests, it's more geared toward retro gaming. While there are plenty of devices that can handle the classics these days, a Ryzen system with enough juice to emulate most systems, tap into smaller new releases, and provide NAS functionality is a good investment.

Are there more powerful options out there than the AM01? Absolutely, and you can achieve a similar setup using something like a Steam Deck OLED and one of the best Steam Deck docks. But, opting for a machine that can stay plugged in at 35W consistently, uses an efficient high-pressure turbo fan, and can utilize way more memory means Ayaneo's box is more versatile as a living room hub.

Looking to build a full-sized rig? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and the best gaming RAM. Or, if you're looking for something ready-baked, take a peek at the best Alienware gaming PC options.

TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Photo by writer Rosalie Newcombe of their hand holding up the Atomic Purple Miyoo Mini Plus retro gaming handheld infront of a cabinet full of anime toys and figures.
I used to insist nothing beat the real deal, but now nothing beats curling up with Miyoo Mini Plus handheld and my favorite retro games
Anbernic RG28XX handheld with Pokemon Blue title screen on display with Game Boy-themed overlay
This handheld is the same size as an NES controller, but I use it to play 30 years worth of retro classics
Hand holding Anbernic RG28XX handheld with Crash Team Racing main menu on screen and blue lights in backdrop
Anbernic RG28XX review: “a tiny budget handheld that fits in my weird tiny jeans pocket”
Hand holding Anbernic RG ARC-D handheld with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gameplay on screen
I secretly love using this retro handheld for Sega games, but don't tell the Genesis in my living room
Evercade Alpha closeup with Ryu from Street Fighter on screen
Best retro game consoles 2025: my favorite ways to play classic capers
Hand holding PS1 Mini console with red and green lights in backdrop
I spent the PlayStation 30th anniversary using a mini PS1 that nobody liked, but modding has turned it into something special
Latest in Desktop PCs
Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room
Three RTX 5070 gaming PCs on a purple background
I'm surprised to see some RTX 5070 gaming PCs under $2,000 - these are the three prebuilds I'd buy this week
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with red liquid splashing in backdrop
RX 9070 stock will hopefully last longer than the RTX 5070, but I am worried about another wipeout
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
RTX 5070 Founders Edition and Asus Prime OC graphics card standing vertical on woodgrain desk next to plant and monitor
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review: "far from a RTX 4090 rival, but I’d still call it a solid 4K GPU"
GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton holding an RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card wearing a mushroom pattern shirt with a white wall in background.
I've been using the RTX 5070 to play a bunch of games early, and it might be the console killing GPU I've been waiting for
Latest in Deals
Ayaneo AM01 mini PC on woodgrain table sitting next to Xbox controller
This adorable mini PC looks like a tiny Mac, and it has completely changed the way I play games in the living room
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.
I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
More about desktop pc
Three RTX 5070 gaming PCs on a purple background

I'm surprised to see some RTX 5070 gaming PCs under $2,000 - these are the three prebuilds I'd buy this week
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card with red liquid splashing in backdrop

RX 9070 stock will hopefully last longer than the RTX 5070, but I am worried about another wipeout
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city

Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
See more latest
Most Popular
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog
Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over
Official image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Ring Fit Adventure, with a pink GamesRadar background.
I loathe exercise, but Ring Fit Adventure is such a joy that it deserves to be on your gaming radar even after you grab a Switch 2
Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less
Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2
Photo by writer Rosalie Newcombe of their hand holding up the Atomic Purple Miyoo Mini Plus retro gaming handheld infront of a cabinet full of anime toys and figures.
I used to insist nothing beat the real deal, but now nothing beats curling up with Miyoo Mini Plus handheld and my favorite retro games
Hori Split Pad Pro assign and turbo buttons with LEDs on
This Joy-Con alternative is the accessory I'll miss most when Switch 2 comes around