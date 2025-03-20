The RTX 5060 Ti allegedly isn't coming till mid-April but a delay could help Nvidia's dreadful stock situation

The vanilla RTX 5060 is seemingly also delayed until May.

Mock up of Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with blue mountains in backdrop
(Image credit: Future / Nvidia)

Nvidia's RTX 5060 family of graphics cards have apparently been delayed, and we might not see the Ti version arrive until mid-April. You'll have to potentially wait an extra month to pick up the vanilla version since that'll supposedly show up in mid-May, but if it gives Nvidia a bit of time to properly sort its stock situation this time, I'm happy to wait a little longer.

The latest RTX 5060 release date rumors come courtesy of leaker 9550pro in the form of a Board Channels post. The insider update states that while the 60-class best graphics card contenders were originally meant to launch in March, AIC partners have now been informed the first Ti models won't be available until April.

It's naturally a bit of a bummer, especially since the GPU scene is a bit of an expensive mess right now. All the "reasonably" priced RTX 5070 stock practically doesn't exist, and trying to work out where to buy an RX 9070 XT is a pure struggle. Even last gen cards are being snapped up pretty quick, so there's absolutely a need for more models at different price points.

Should you wait for the RTX 5060?

Close up photo of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card with green backdrop

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Once the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti are read to come out the oven, I'm certain they'll make for excellent budget GPUs. I'm hesitant to use that phrase seeing as even lower priced graphics cards end up costing well beyond MSRP when it comes to custom designs, and with everyone snapping up the cheapest versions during Nvidia's launches, things could go the same way next month.

Whether or not you should wait for an RTX 5060 series GPU comes down to what you actually need. If you simply need a lightweight card that will run the latest games at 1080p I wouldn't look past the AMD Radeon RX 7600. It's far from being a powerhouse, but since you can grab one for $269 at Amazon and it has the chops for ultra settings, its far from being a bad choice.

I was able to hit at least 80fps in the likes of Hitman 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Returnal without dialling visuals down, and that's all some of you will potentially need depending on your gaming monitor of choice. The RX 7600 does struggle a bit though when it comes to ray tracing, but the card does has access to AMD's FSR 3 and Frame Generation tricks in times of need.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card sitting horizontal on wood table

(Image credit: Future)

I'd normally point you all towards the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 too, but its current price is giving me a migraine. The cheapest version is currently at Newegg for $429.99 when it should come in at $299.99. There's no situation where I'd tell you to pay that sort of money rather than just waiting for the RTX 5060 next month, but I do get that it comes with the risk of not getting a card at all.

I'm going to be real with you - it's a pretty crummy time to be a PC player. Those of you with relatively modern graphics card are best just waiting for everything to normalize. However, if you're in the situation where you're struggling to actually run games because your GPU is either too old or faulty, I'd either jump on the cheapest RX 7600 are an interim upgrade for now.

I'm hoping RTX 5060 stock is healthy this spring, and holding out for AMD to reveal its entry-level GPU plans soon too. An RX 9060 with a competitive price tag and generous specs could really help boost the cheap PC gaming space, as I feel like it could have been given more love last generation.

If you're firmly still aiming for mid-range upgrades, you'll want to check out my Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review before trying to find stock. Those of you with money burning a hole in your pocket will also want to look at the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 too, but good luck finding either model right now.

Looking for more PC parts? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and the best gaming RAM. If you'd rather head outside with your Steam games, take a peek at the best gaming handhelds for portable solutions.

