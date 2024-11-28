Nvidia RTX 5090 and its kin will likely show up soon, so I'd check out this super cheap Intel GPU instead this Black Friday

I'm not in the habit of pointing PC players towards Intel GPUs over Nvidia, but the 16GB Arc A770 has a Black Friday discount I simply can't ignore. I do think higher spec GeForce graphics cards will be worth picking up for the right price during the sales, but since the RTX 5090 and its siblings will likely arrive in the new year, you'll absolutely want to check out this offer.

Over at Newegg, you can currently grab the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 for $229.99, making it one of the best Black Friday graphics card deals I've spotted yet. You're getting $170 off its $399.99 MSRP, and the lowest I've ever spotted this entry-level GPU for is around $277. Amazon still has the card listed for $362.47, so it's save to say the eggy tech retailer has gone the extra mile.

To sweeten the deal, you're also getting a free copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows with this Arc A770 offer. Therefore, you're technically saving another $69.99 thanks to the freebie, which could be an absolute win if you were planning on picking up Ubisoft's latest stealth outing anyway.

Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 | $399.99 $229.99 at Newegg

Save $170 - This is a new record low for Acer's take on the Intel Arc A770, and it beats previous discounts that brought it to around $277. You're getting a free Assassin's Creed Shadows code with this card too just to make it even better value, and it's beating the lowest RTX 4060 discounts right now by $60. Buy it if: ✅ You've got an entry-level PC

✅ You want plenty of VRAM

✅ You prefer not to use AI upscaling Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have access to DLSS or FSR

❌ You want to play games at 4K Price check: Amazon $362.47 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy an Intel Arc A770 this Black Friday?

Intel Arc GPUs are relatively new to the best graphics card scene, but options like the Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 represent fantastic value this Black Friday. I'm of the opinion that unless fantastic record low prices on Nvidia and AMD options show up, sticking with Bonafede bargains is essential. Otherwise, you risk investing in an upgrade that'll feel less impressive after the holidays, as the RTX 5090 and other Blackwell cards will likely change the playing field.

That might feel like a backhanded compliment in regards to the Intel Arc, but the A770 is actually a pretty respectable entry-level card. For starters, it dares to pack more VRAM than most options under $300, and with the current discount applied, you're getting something with 16GB memory and a 1440p capable GPU. In the benchmarks, the card comfortably hit 88fps in Hitman 3 with ultra settings enabled. It also managed to hit just shy of 60fps in both Cyberpunk 2077 and Returnal, so it couldn't take many tweaks to hit that frame rate sweet spot.

Keep in mind that our graphics card benchmarks are without any upscaling assistance, and the A770 can use XeSS to boost fps. The tool isn't quite as impressive as Nvidia's AI-powered DLSS or AMD FSR, but it'll certainly come in handy if you're trying to hit higher frame rates.

For under $230, I can't grumble at those figures, even if the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 can pull off higher frame rates in the same games. The cheapest model I can see right now is $289 at Newegg using a code, and opting for something with 8GB VRAM could bite you in the bum if future PC games munch more memory. It'll also sting a little if an RTX 5060 shows up in 2024 packing 16GB for the same price, so that's worth taking note of too.

The Arc A770 is far from being the punchiest entry-level GPU out there, but if you're really trying to stick to a budget this Black Friday, it's one of the better value options. I'll naturally have my ear to the ground for alternative Nvidia and AMD deals over the next few days just in case something miraculous happens. However, picking this GPU up for your low-spec rig won't disappoint at this price point, and with rumors that the blue team could release it's own next-gen Battemage Arc cards soon, I can't guarantee the A770 will be around for much longer.

