One of 2025's best gaming chairs just got a discount ahead of Black Friday

If you've ever shopped around for a gaming chair, you'll know that they can be painfully expensive. What's been really nice this year, is seeing bigger players in this market like Razer and AndaSeat launch more affordable gaming chairs that don't completely skimp on features.

The AndaSeat Novis is one of those chairs. It's got a more affordable $249 price tag, which is comfortably under the average $500 or so that these chairs can set you back without trying. Despite that, the level of comfort and number of features it offers makes it still worth buying. We're still a month out from Black Friday gaming chair deals officially beginning, but for some reason, AndaSeat is putting its best foot forward with a sale across its range of gaming seats, and the best bargain might be on the Novis.

AndaSeat Novis | $249 $229 at AndaSeat

Save $20 - Alright, so it's not a massive saving, but keep in mind that this is a super affordable gaming throne in the first place, so to get it for any cheaper sort of makes it a bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You need a new place to sit but you're on a budget

✅ You still want premium materials Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a chair with more adjustability UK: £229 at Amazon

Between the AndaSeat Novis and the Razer Iskur V2 X, folks who are in need of a decent gaming or working from home chair on a budget are eating well in 2025. Naturally, these chairs are going to miss a few elements of adjustability compared to the flagship options, but what's really impressive about the Novis in particular is that it still uses premium materials that are used for those pricier thrones.

The Novis is available in premium PVC leather or linen fabric, and either can be found in Ash Grey or Elegant Black. The Razer Iskur V2 X might be a similar product in terms of price, but it's only available in fabric, so leather fans should definitely consider the Novis.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Alex Berry) (Image credit: Future / Alex Berry) (Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

So what exactly does the Novis have to offer in terms of comfort and features, and what do you miss out on compared to more expensive options?

In essence, this is a chair that does the basics really well. The shape is the broad template most gaming chairs go for, there's an ergonomically shaped backrest and a fairly wide, welcoming seatbase. You'll be glad to know that you get the same wheels, gas-tilt mechanism, and sturdy build quality as in the much pricier AndaSeat Kaiser 4. The cushioning is a bit more generous than even more expensive chairs though, which may not come as a surprise seeing as even luxury options like the Secretlab Titan Evo Nanogen go for a firmer approach to cushioning.

What you'll miss out on is adjustability. There's no integrated lumbar support here, and if you want a cushion, you'll need to pay for it separately. Similarly, the armrests go up and down, but they don't have the massive adjustability you might want if you've got your heart set on something like the AutoFull G7.

Overall, this is a great budget gaming chair. Its design is simple and it does the basics really well, meaning you get the comfort and support you'll need thanks to an ergonomic shape and welcoming cushioning, but you don't get the adjustability you may want for long sessions at a desk. If you're working on a smaller budget though, it doesn't get much better than this.

