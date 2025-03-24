Dune: Awakening will launch with full Razer Sensa HD haptics

News
By published

Razer fans should be taking note of Dune: Awakening's system requirements

Razer Freyja back cushions
(Image credit: Future)

Dune Awakening's system requirements were published just before the weekend, but eagle-eyed spec-scourers may have noticed a familiar Sneki logo popping up. Developer Funcom not only confirmed that the MMORPG will skip early access for a full launch when it hits the airwaves on May 20, but that it will support Razer's Sensa HD haptics straight out the gate. That means developer-coded haptic sensations running via either the Razer Freyja seat cushion (an add-on for the best gaming chairs) or Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset.

That makes it the most recent title added to Razer's roster of Sensa HD compatible games, joining Final Fantasy XVI, Frostpunk 2, Star Wars Outlaws and more. It also comes shortly after Razer announced Simhub integration with its Sensa-enabled gadgets, giving racing fans the feedback they've been asking for since these devices launched late last year.

Razer Freyja haptic cushion | $299.99 $259.99 at AmazonSave $40 -

Razer Freyja haptic cushion | $299.99 $259.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The Razer Freyja cushion is available to buy straight from Amazon, and we're currently at a record-low price. This has been a $299.99 gadget since launch, but $40 savings started popping up sporadically just a few days ago.

Buy it if:

You want more immersion
✅ You're curious about the newer tech
✅ You have a classic gaming-designed chair

Don't buy it if:

You're happy to wait for the tech to mature

View Deal
Razer Kraken V4 Pro | $399.99 $303.46 at AmazonSave $96.53 -

Razer Kraken V4 Pro | $399.99 $303.46 at Amazon
Save $96.53 - The Razer Kraken V4 Pro is also on sale at Amazon right now, baking the brand's Sensa HD tech right into its cups. That's still a premium headset, but it comes with all the luxury features you'd expect at this price point. That MSRP is particularly high, but at today's record-low the Razer Kraken V4 Pro's value actually looks solid.

Buy it if:

You prioritize immersive audio
You have other Sensa HD enabled games
You want dual connectivity

Don't buy it if:

You don't want the OLED control hub

UK: £379.99 £362.40 at Amazon

View Deal

Exactly how Dune Awakening uses Razer Sensa HD haptics remains to be seen. The tech is usually reserved for smaller in-game moments - different spells have their own unique feels in Hogwarts Legacy, while Final Fantasy will translate your sword attacks in similar ways.

So far, Dune Awakening has promised us bazookas, ornithopters, rifles, buggies, and jetpacks - all solid contenders for specific in-game haptic responses. There are certainly plenty of in-game opportunities to use these motors but, having reviewed both the Freyja and Kraken, Razer needs to make sure these experiences are powerful and distinct.

Reviewer's hand holding earcup of Razer Kraken V4 Pro with RGB on

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, it's great to feel the jolt of a specific spell as you wander through Hogwarts - but after a certain amount of time they do tend to blend into one experience and there are larger cut-scene and gameplay moments that benefit more from audio-to-haptic features. Switching Sensa HD on means you're sacrificing the vibrations of larger musical swells or explosions, if they're not coded into their own haptic settings.

Razer has recently been digging into its racing audience with its Simhub partnership, so I'm hopeful the tech will take advantage of the various terrain and vehicle opportunities afforded by Dune Awakening in May. Imagine feeling that sand crunching under your wheels or the rev of Holtzman Engines across six individually tuned motors. That's the kind of immersion Razer and Funcom could be playing with here.

Dune Awakening pre-orders are now available on PC, and Razer's Sensa HD gadgets are currently on sale as well.

We're also hunting down all the best gaming headsets and the best gaming desks, or if you're after a new system, check out the best gaming PCs on the market.

See more PC Gaming News
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Dune: Awakening - a close-up of Paul Atreides in the upcoming Dune game.
Dune Awakening: Everything we know so far about the new Dune MMO
A Big in 2025 Dune Awakening image, showing combat and a sandworm
After survival games like Conan Exiles, Funcom says it's made "a game with its own identity" out of Dune: Awakening – and I believe it
Dune: Awakening
Dune: Awakening is so much more than a survival game or an MMO - it's a unique sci-fi experience shaped by Frank Herbert's 60-year-old lore and all that came after it
Razer Blade 18 side showing ports
The new Razer Blade 18 comes with the world's first 18-inch dual-mode display, and it's up for pre-order today
Lenovo Legion Go S, Razer Blade 16, Nvidia RTX 50-Series, Hyperkin Competitor, and Shure microphone on a yellow background
GamesRadar's Best of CES: our 9 favorite announcements of 2025's show
Razer Blade 16 2025 on a green background
Razer launches new Blade 16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 - but that AMD Ryzen AI CPU might do more heavy lifting
Latest in Gaming Chairs
Razer Freyja back cushions
Dune: Awakening will launch with full Razer Sensa HD haptics
The Omniflex armrests of the Corsair TC500 Luxe
I'm declaring war on gaming chair armrests in 2025
The Razer Iskur V2 X in front of a desk
Razer Iskur V2 X review: "Built-in lumbar support, a comfortable seat, and a professional and sleek look"
The Playseat Formula Instinct F1 Edition
Playseat Formula Instinct F1 Edition review: "A sign you’re taking sim racing seriously"
A Secretlab Titan Evo Lite on a purple background, next to a Best Deal stamp
Secretlab's most affordable chair is back to its cheapest-ever price thanks to Presidents' Day
The Corsair TC500 Luxe in a gaming setup
This isn't a gaming chair for everyone, but its discounted price sure is
Latest in News
Razer Freyja back cushions
Dune: Awakening will launch with full Razer Sensa HD haptics
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
Tekken 8
Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada says he's spent decades "mentally preparing" for AI to overtake humans, but it's not happening: "If AI had really advanced, we wouldn't be pouring 10, 20, 30 billion Yen into making games"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam
More about chairs
The Omniflex armrests of the Corsair TC500 Luxe

I'm declaring war on gaming chair armrests in 2025
The Razer Iskur V2 X in front of a desk

Razer Iskur V2 X review: "Built-in lumbar support, a comfortable seat, and a professional and sleek look"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows engravings

Best Engravings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
See more latest
Most Popular
Seth Rogen in The Studio
New Apple TV show with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes teases all its cameos, including Martin Scorsese and Zac Efron
Screenshots from Tekken: The Board Game teaser trailer
I hope your affairs are in order, because Bandai Namco just dropped Tekken: The Board Game
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Reacher
Reacher star is rooting for Alan Ritchson to be the next Batman in the DCU: "I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had"
Tekken 8
Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada says he's spent decades "mentally preparing" for AI to overtake humans, but it's not happening: "If AI had really advanced, we wouldn't be pouring 10, 20, 30 billion Yen into making games"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
The Sims competitor inZOI dethrones Hollow Knight: Silksong to become most wishlisted game on Steam
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
Ubisoft reminds Assassin's Creed Shadows players that you control the buttons you press, even when it comes to romance: "Flirting in RPG games is always optional"
Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
16 years after Minecraft first released it's getting a modern visual upgrade with a retro lighting trick that Mojang hasn't seen "in any other game"
She-Hulk on Disney Plus
Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic Con appearance due to "filming commitments", and it could mean She-Hulk is in the next Avengers movie
Rachel Zegler in Disney&#039;s Snow White
Snow White popcorn buckets are here, but they’re pretty tame compared to Nosferatu and Deadpool