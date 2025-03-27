Chair makers Bouiles just launched a new standing desk that only takes five minutes to put together

More time for a nap before you take the desk for a spin.

Masc presenting person napping on gaming chair next to Boulies MagVida desk with laptop and controller next to tea cup, lamp, and flip calendar
(Image credit: Boulies)

Boulies, a company better known for chairs, just launched its first gaming desk. At a glance, it looks like a fairly standard standing surface, but it has me fully on board with one specific claim - it only takes five minutes to put it together.

Available to pre-order for $699.99, the Boulies MagVida is a best gaming desk contender with a dual-monitor system that will arrive in two parts. The standing frame will largely come assembled, so all you'll have to do slot a few pieces together, whack the 140 x 70cm surface on top and you're good to go. The company claims that should take you five minutes, but honestly? Even as a seasoned furniture reviewer I tend to take well over half an hour putting together most models, so anything quicker than that will please me greatly.

The MagVida also takes to stage with something dubbed the "EMO System." No, it's not targeting Fall Out Boy fans (me), its the term for the company's trademarked mechanism that will allow you to add magnetic accessories like a cable management system underneath the standing desk. So, even wrangling your wires is going to be quick and easy, further shortening the time it'll take you to kick back and play some games at the surface.

The magnetic system feels pretty similar to the Secretlab Magnus Pro, only instead of sticking things to the top, you'll have modular add-ons at the bottom. For now, the extras all appear to relate to cable management, but there is a hook that will also hold you gaming headset.

Boulies MagVida desk in white with grey backdrop
(Image credit: Boulies)

Everything else about the MagVida feels fairly vanilla, and the T-shaped legs look pretty similar to what's used with the Flexispot E7 Pro. The mechanism is designed to hold 120kg, though, so can't quite outlift that standing desk since it'll bear 199.5kg. That will matter more if you're planning on using an especially heavy gaming monitor (looking at you, Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 and keeping a chonky rig on top, but ordinary setups shouldn't really be pushing these surfaces to their limit.

You'll be able to choose between a white and black top, so you're out of luck if you're into the whole woodgrain aesthetic. But, for what it's worth, even these two basic colorways look pretty clean and premium, and I can see the magnetic system helping players who're craving a minimalist, clutter free setup achieve their goals.

Looking for more setup bits? Swing by the best gaming chair and the best gear for streaming to expand your battle station.

