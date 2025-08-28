Best Buy has slashed the prices on Switch games, but these are the only 5 I'd grab this Labor Day

I'm a physical game collector, and I've been hoarding a vast treasure trove of Nintendo goodies ever since I could walk on two legs, so you can bet I've been keeping an eye on Switch Labor Day savings.

That dreaded 'Nintendo Tax' means that taking advantage of any sales events, like Labor Day, is always in my best interest, especially when I want to pick up any older Switch games I may have missed in the last few years. If you're in the same boat, then now is the perfect time to get collecting.



The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the big new thing, but its backwards compatibility means there's an even better excuse to grab some older titles, and it's hard not to when Best Buy has up to $20 off a few fantastic titles. There isn't a huge variety on offer here, but so you can spend less time browsing and more time playing, I've narrowed it down to the top 5 Switch games that I believe are actually worth your cash this Labor Day.

1. Emio The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - A saving of $10 off its $49.99 MSRP might not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but it's worthwhile for this horror Switch game released late into the older handheld's lifespan. Horror titles like this tend to be eventually snatched up by resellers at one point or another, so if you're a fan of all things spooky, I recommend grabbing this while you still can - especially with Halloween right around the corner.

2. Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Another game released later into the original Switch's lifespan, Brothership harkens back to the delightful humour of the Mario and Luigi RPG series, and it's an absolute blast. Thanks to Labor Day, it's also down to just $39.99, saving you $20 off its $59.99 MSRP, which is a nice sight to behold as it likes to stick around the $50 price mark at other big US retailers.



UK: £28.79 at Amazon

3. Yoshi's Crafted World | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This sequel to Yoshi's Woolly World has been around for quite some time, but that dreaded 'Nintendo Tax' means it's not as cheap as I'd want it to be. That being said, saving $20 off the game on Best Buy thanks to Labor Day is still a pretty good deal, especially considering it usually sits at full price at other big US retailers. UK: £46.69 at Amazon

4. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you missed out on the original GameCube game, I can't underestimate how much this wonderful RPG still holds up. If you're in the mood for some cute turn-based gameplay, The Thousand-Year Door is now down to $39.99 thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day sales, which is cheaper than even its Black Friday price savings last year - yahoo!



UK: £35.99 at Amazon

5. World Championships NES Deluxe Set Edition | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - I've saved the best for last, as this Deluxe Edition of World Championships NES on the original Switch not only comes with a physical copy of the game, but it also includes 13 art cards, five pins, and a gold-colored NES cart replica. Normally, this would set you back $59.99, but Best Buy's Labor Day sales have dropped all of that down to $39.99 - an absolute bargain for NES fans.



UK: £65.35 at Amazon

When does the Best Buy gaming savings end? The Best Buy Labor Day savings are running from now until September 1 at midnight. That gives you plenty of time to decide which Switch games you want to grab for your new Switch 2, or older Ninty handheld.

Can I play these Switch games on the Nintendo Switch 2? Yes, older Nintendo Switch games are compatible on the new Switch 2 handheld. You simply have to pop the carts in the game cartridge slot, and you're ready to go. However, it's worth knowing that some games run better than others. If you're worried about buying older games and you've long since traded in your older Switch, you can check the official Nintendo Switch compatibility list to see how games run on the new console.

