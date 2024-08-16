Analyst suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive before July 2025, and potentially cost less than the PS5 and Xbox Series X

As rumors about Nintendo's Switch successor continue to circulate, one analyst has suggested we could be looking at a release in the first half of 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 , as it's been unofficially dubbed, is looming ever closer – back in May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed via Twitter that an official announcement will be made on the company's next console at some point this fiscal year, which will conclude on March 31, 2025. With that in mind, there's a maximum of seven months or so before we know something concrete about it, but reports suggest its release could be coming pretty soon, too.

As reported by Automaton (and highlighted by Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki ), Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda – who works for Toyo Securities – has published a report in which he shares predictions (seemingly based on other reports) that Nintendo's next console could launch in the first half of 2025. On top of that, he suggests in his report that its price point could come in at $499 or lower – so potentially the same price or less than the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

While this is all unconfirmed information, if Yasuda's 'first half of 2025' prediction is true, it's interesting to think about how it could tie together with the recent report from GamesIndustry.biz's Microcast podcast, in which the website's head, Christopher Dring, stated that developers are apparently not expecting the Switch 2 to launch before April . This isn't concrete either, of course, but if the two are simultaneously accurate, it suggests the console's launch could be between April and June 2025.

We'll just have to see what Nintendo has to say, whenever that announcement comes. Again, we know it can't be that long until we have a bit more clarity, so it's just a waiting game now.

