These cute Switch thumb grips are my favorite Halloween tradition, and they're now less than $10 this Prime Day

Each year, I take out these GeekShare Halloween thumb grips and adorn my boring Joy-Con with their adorable spooky faces.

I originally grabbed them at full price, which felt entirely justified for a pair of boo-tiful grips that make my Switch match the rest of my Halloween-house decor. Thanks to today's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, they're down to just $7.49 at Amazon, so it's even cheaper to join me in my annual tradition and make your Ninty handheld feel perfectly in season.

GeekShare Halloween Switch Thumb Grips | $9.99 $7.49 at Amazon

Save $2 - These GeekShare thumb grips are compatible with the original Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite, and even the Switch 2 Joy-Con sticks (though the latter won't be a perfect fit) and come in a set of four pieces. At their full $9.99 price point, they're already pretty cheap, but thanks to Prime Day you can save $2 off - a saving that couldn't have arrived at a better time with Halloween right around the corner.



Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

✅ You love Halloween

✅ You're a spooky person Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a perfect fit for your Switch 2 Joy-Cons

❌ You prefer the winter holidays UK: £8.99 at Amazon

Should you buy thumb grips for your Nintendo Switch?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If you're bored with your plain Switch controller Joy-Con sticks, I highly advocate grabbing an extra set of toppers.

Thumb grips add a little bit of extra control to your controller sticks thanks to their silicone texture. This, alongside the tiny bit of added height they provide, makes moving around sticks a much more comfortable experience.

They're not the only way to improve your comfort playing games, especially as sometimes just grabbing one of the best Switch controllers instead is a better plan. However, buying a whole new controller can be far more expensive than grabbing a set of grips.

Besides their cheap pricing, what I love most about thumb grips is their cute designs. Often, they're my favorite way to show off my fandom (like in the case of my Spider-Man PS5 grips), or just a great way to bring a little bit of personality to my otherwise boring Joy-Cons.

'm a bit Halloween mad, and start putting up my decorations at the start of September, so being able to transform my Switch into a part of my decor is a spooky dream come true. Better yet, the cheeks on the little guys glow in the dark, and everything is better once it glows in the dark.



If you're after sticks for your Switch 2, these are technically compatible. They're designed for the original Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite instead, but I have managed to get them on the new Joy-Con 2 controllers. However, I definitely recommend them for OG Switch-having witches and warlocks out there for a better fit.

