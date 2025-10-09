The fabulously spooky Razer Gengar Collection has evolved in the best possible way

The day has finally arrived where I can rest easy knowing that more of the Razer Gengar Collection is now available in the US and UK.

When I was fortunate enough to get a look at the Gengar Edition Kraken Kitty V2 headset last month, I lamented that it was disappointing that the rest of the set, which had been out overseas in China for quite some time, wasn't made available alongside the ghostly pair of cups.

My hopes have now been answered, as now the Gengar Edition Razer Cobra gaming mouse, and its matching Gengar Edition Razer Gigantus V2 XXL mouse mat are available starting from $49.99 at Amazon, and as a 26-year-old Pokemon fan, I'm desperate to level up my PC setup with the rest of the spooky set.

(Image credit: Razer/The Pokemon Company)

The Gengar Edition Razer Cobra mouse is equipped with a funky purple Gengar design and the brand's Gen 3 optical mouse switches and super lightweight 58g form factor. The wired mouse also features RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma, and can store up to 1 profile of your DPI and button settings. UK: £64.99 at Razer

The first new addition to the set, the Razer Cobra gaming mouse, perfectly ties in with the gaming headset. The left and right click buttons are adorned with Gengar's mischievous face, but it's the palm rest I can't look away from.

Instead of overusing Gengar imagery, the main body of the mouse features this perfectly on-brand ghost Pokemon pattern, consisting of tiny ghost icons and some purple Poke Balls too. Even the Razer Chroma RGB lit-up logo glows purple to tie everything together.

This set is all about its licensing, so while it looks the part, it's not the best gaming mouse out there, which is worth taking on board if you're after an upgrade. Unlike the fancy Razer Deathadder V4 Pro, the Razer Cobra is not as feature-full and is just a wired mouse equipped with Razer's Gen 3 optical mouse switches, Razer Chroma-powered RGB lighting, and one available onboard profile to save your favorite custom settings.

(Image credit: Razer/The Pokemon Company)

The Gengar Edition mouse mat is equipped with a textured micro-weave cloth surface and an anti-slip base to prevent it from moving around on your desk. Most importantly, the mat features a flashy Gengar design that ties perfectly into the rest of the Gengar Edition set from Razer. UK: £56.14 at Amazon

If you want to match your new Gengar edition headset, however, grabbing the Razer Cobra mouse would be a good place to start. As would be grabbing the Gengar Edition Razer Gigantus V2 XXL mouse mat.

This mouse mat is a bit less understated than its headset and gaming mouse brethren, featuring a massive in-your-face image of the ghost Pokemon on the left-hand side of the design. The 37.04 by 16.15" inch mouse mat also features that lovely patterning as found on the Gengar edition Cobra mouse, and is equipped with an anti-slip base to prevent it from moving around on your desk.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If it looks like something is missing from the set by now, you'd be entirely correct. The Gengar Edition Gengar Edition BlackWidow V4 Pro gaming keyboard, as seen with the original release of this set in China, is nowhere to be seen.

That's not entirely surprising, as there are some differences to this set in terms of its design, so the keyboard might just be off the cards entirely. However, I hope that's not the case, as typing away on a dark purple board plastered with spooky Pokemon imagery sounds like a dream, and the perfect way to spend the upcoming Halloween season.

I can't complain too much, as I never thought any part of this glorious Gengar Edition set would see the light of day in the US or the UK. If you're a big Gengar fan too, you can grab the new Gengar Edition Razer Cobra gaming mouse and the Gengar Edition Razer Gigantus V2 XXL mouse mat for $59.99 / £64.99 and $49.99 / £54.99 right now, straight from Razer and retailers like Amazon.

