Switch 2 microSD Express cards are finally cheaper thanks to Prime Day

If you've been after a Switch 2 micro SD Express card ever since you got your new handheld but have been put off by the price, I don't blame you.

The new SD cards are pricey, but they are unfortunately a requirement if you want to run Switch 2 games off your new device, and have already used up the 256GB worth of onboard storage. In the future, the cards with their integrated NVMe interfaces will hopefully become as cheap as their older microSDCX counterparts, but until then, at least you can always check out these Prime Day Switch deals instead.

Right now, there are savings to be had on Switch 2 storage, whether you're after 128GB, an extra 256GB, 512GB, or you want to futureproof your device with a hefty 1TB worth of space. Just remember, Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so if you want some more Switch 2 storage, you have to grab these deals as soon as possible.

128GB PNY microSD Express Card | $44.99 $38.24 at Amazon

Save $6 - If you're after just a tiny bit of extra storage, this PNY Switch 2 compatible card can provide up to 128GB worth of extra space for only $38.34 this Prime Day. Its current saving of $6 might not be huge, but it's the lowest I've spotted this sized card for since the Switch 2's launch. UK: £36.31 at Amazon

256GB Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card | $59.99 $49.88 at Amazon

Save $10 - Again, today's Prime Day saving on this 256GB card is pretty small, but the officially licensed versions of the same size are still full price. With that in mind, grabbing this 256GB Lexar Switch 2-compatible card is the cheapest way to double up your handheld's storage this Prime Day. UK: £58.76 at Amazon

512GB Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card | $119.99 $99.88 at Amazon

Save $20 - The 512GB model of Lexar's microSD Express Card Play Pro line is also included amongst today's Prime Day sales, with $20 off its pricey $119.99 MSRP. Its current deal price isn't a record-low, but it's one of the cheapest 512GB Switch 2 compatible cards available on Amazon today. UK: £99.99 at Amazon

1TB Lexar Play PRO microSD Express Card | $219.99 $186.88 at Amazon

Save $33 - 1TB worth of space with such a new type of card is gonna be pricey, regardless of any Prime Day saving, and its current price of $186.88 is definitely a lot. However, you are saving $33 with this current deal, and 1TB will keep your Switch 2 prepared for all the storage-demanding games that will come its way in the future. UK: £219.99 at Amazon

View all Switch 2 SD card deals at Amazon

View all Prime Day Switch 2 deals at Amazon

When will this year's October Prime Day deals end? As of typing out these very microSD Express card deals, you have approximately 16 hours until this year's Prime Day deals come to a close. From midnight at October 8, all the savings and big discounts will cease, however, there might be some stragglers throughout the rest of the week.

Do I need a microSD Express card for the Switch 2? You need a microSD Express card for your Switch 2 if you're planning on running and storing any digital games on the handheld because it requires the card's faster data reading and writing speeds to store and run games. Your older Switch cards can be used and popped within your new handheld, but only to store or transfer screenshots and video clips.

