I've got Samus on the brain and these Metroid gifts are all I want this Christmas

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond finally launched on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month, and while I've yet to blast my way through the mysterious alien planet of Viewros, I've got Metroid on the brain.

It doesn't help that Christmas is just around the corner, making my mind filled with all the Metroid merch and official Switch 2 accessory possibilities that I could pop on my list to Santa, aka my fiancé. There's a myriad of gifts for gamers out there for Metroid fans right now, from official PowerA wireless Switch controllers and cases covered in Samus's iconic red, orange, and yellow power suit, to the range of brand-new amiibo that launched just before the new game.



If you're also in a Metroid mood and are looking for the perfect Samus-themed gift for yourself or a friend, there's a huge selection out there. The game series is almost 40 years old, and so you can find everything from art books, toys, and even officially licensed clothes, and I've gathered my favorite of the lot down below.