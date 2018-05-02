Han takes Qi’ra for a spin in this exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story image

Han Solo has always been a bit of a speed demon. From smashing the Kessel run in 12 parsecs to navigating his way through an asteroid field, via all those jumps to hyperspace, you never want to bet against him when he’s behind the wheel.

And as standalone spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story is soon to show (when it opens on May 24), he’s always known his way around a speeder too, a skill presumably picked up during his tough upbringing on Corellia, before he became the roguish smuggler that we’ll meet in A New Hope.

You can find Han behind the wheel in this exclusive image, courtesy of our sister publication Total Film magazine, as he takes Qi’ra (Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, in the background of the shot) for a spin in a speeder. Presumably just out of shot are those lucky gold dice hanging from the rearview mirror. Take a look at the exclusive image for yourself below…

Obviously an actor like Harrison Ford leaves some mighty big boots to fill, and but Solo star Alden Ehrenreich tells Total Film that this is a slightly different Han to the one that we’re used to. “A bit more of an idealist,” as the actor puts it. “A little more of a dreamer. He comes from a hardscrabble background, and he’s dreaming of a way to start a new life for himself.”

Clarke’s Qi’ra has a history with Han, and the film will explore their relationship while also looking at the two key bromances in Han has with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

