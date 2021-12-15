Halo Infinite will make future Event Challenges easier to complete

Halo Infinite has softened or removed its most arduous challenges as part of its latest update.



Developer 343 Industries has revealed that future Event Challenges will be much speedier following player feedback to the game's Fracture: Tenrai event.

The game's latest update was headlined by new Slayer-focused playlists , but it also made considerable changes to in-game challenges. 343 acknowledged that "there’s a lot of work to do here to truly address player feedback around these systems" so for now it's worked to grease the wheels with new and easier challenges.

The requirements for the weekly Ultimate Challenge, for example, have been reduced. Activity and mode-specific challenges that often forced players to jump around playlists while playing in awkwardly specific ways, and saw many players quit as soon as they completed their challenge, have been adjusted or cut entirely.

General challenges will also appear more often, and at the same time, five new types of playlist-specific challenges have been added to replace the more finicky ones. Those are:

Personal Score – Accumulate personal score in the specified playlist to complete

Kills – Earn the required # of kills in a specific playlist

Double Kills – Earn double kills in a specific playlist

Complete Games – Play and complete games in a specific playlist

Win – Win games in a specific playlist

Event challenges were a focus of 343's outline as well, with feedback to the Tenrai event's slow and even walled progression driving changes. Future events, including the next Tenrai event coming January 4, will deliver more frequent challenges, the studio says, "removing gaps where a player would previously be stuck waiting." Similarly, future events will enable die-hard players to progress more quickly by allowing them to complete more challenges each week, reducing the time-gating of events. However, "events will often still have a finite limit to the number of challenges available in a given week – meaning it will take playing across a few weeks to fully complete," 343 adds.

