Halo Infinite update focusing on sandbox gameplay coming this week

A new Halo Infinite update will be arriving this week, 343's community director has revealed.

On Reddit yesterday, 343's Brian Jarrard replied to a user concerned about the lack of recent updates on Halo Infinite, responding that "we're committed to at least monthly high-level updates and the next 'Inside Infinite' is coming out this week." However, Jarrard went on to warn users to "manage expectations" for the update, saying that there wouldn't be anything like a release date announcement or "big screenshots."

Jarrard added that the update coming this week will apparently focus on Halo Infinite's in-game world. "This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing," he responded. "Our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year," Jarrard concluded.

So while we can't expect any huge announcements or information this month regarding Halo Infinite, we can expect news every month about 343's sequel. The developer revealed that the game was targeting a new release date after announcing the Halo Infinity delay for Fall 2021.

Even before that in November 2020, 343 promised to be "much more communicative" over the coming months about the sequel. There's still a lot that we don't know about Halo Infinite, so it's great to hear that 343 has monthly updates planned, starting this week.

