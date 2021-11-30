Halo Infinite per-match XP system is being overhauled to equal one Battle Pass level progression a day

By

This should speed up the Battle Pass progression rates

Halo Infinite Tenrai event
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite will offer substantial Battle Pass progression challenge changes by giving XP payouts for up to seven games played every day.

Yesterday on November 29, Halo Infinite community manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to reveal a sweeping set of changes to the way XP is rewarded in the game's online multiplayer matches. As you can see just below, Junyszek reveals partway through a tweet thread that Halo Infinite will now shell out XP rewards for every match played throughout a day, up to seven games in total.

See more

This is a really solid change of course from 343's developers. It means that, whereas players were now being rewarded relatively small XP bonuses of 50XP for playing a game of their choice every day, they'll now see a grand total of 1050XP for playing seven games entirely of their own choosing, over the course of a whole day.

That, if our math is correct, equates to one Battle Pass level unlock per day. Halo Infinite's Battle Pass is progressed through XP, but that XP primarily comes from challenges, something that was a clear point of contention among the Halo Infinite player base when the multiplayer open beta first went live earlier this month.

This meant it would potentially take players days to progress a single Battle Pass level, because of the way in which XP was rewarded through challenges. Now, since you can level up the Halo Infinite Battle Pass for every 1000XP earned, you'll technically be able to progress through a level by simply playing seven matches of your choosing every day. After previously pledging that multiplayer progression was at the top of their priority list last week, it would seem Halo Infinite's developers have already proved their moving in the right direction.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | Halo Infinite Beta | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite Fiesta matches 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.