Halo Infinite per-match XP system is being overhauled to equal one Battle Pass level progression a day

Halo Infinite will offer substantial Battle Pass progression challenge changes by giving XP payouts for up to seven games played every day.

Yesterday on November 29, Halo Infinite community manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to reveal a sweeping set of changes to the way XP is rewarded in the game's online multiplayer matches. As you can see just below, Junyszek reveals partway through a tweet thread that Halo Infinite will now shell out XP rewards for every match played throughout a day, up to seven games in total.

1st Game = 300XP2nd Game = 200XP3rd Game = 200XP4th Game = 100XP5th Game = 100XP6th Game = 100XP7th+ Game = 50XPWe believe this increase will help address those slower initial payouts while also benefiting those of you jumping on each and every day.November 30, 2021 See more

This is a really solid change of course from 343's developers. It means that, whereas players were now being rewarded relatively small XP bonuses of 50XP for playing a game of their choice every day, they'll now see a grand total of 1050XP for playing seven games entirely of their own choosing, over the course of a whole day.

That, if our math is correct, equates to one Battle Pass level unlock per day. Halo Infinite's Battle Pass is progressed through XP, but that XP primarily comes from challenges, something that was a clear point of contention among the Halo Infinite player base when the multiplayer open beta first went live earlier this month.

This meant it would potentially take players days to progress a single Battle Pass level, because of the way in which XP was rewarded through challenges. Now, since you can level up the Halo Infinite Battle Pass for every 1000XP earned, you'll technically be able to progress through a level by simply playing seven matches of your choosing every day. After previously pledging that multiplayer progression was at the top of their priority list last week, it would seem Halo Infinite's developers have already proved their moving in the right direction.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | Halo Infinite Beta | Halo Infinite Tenrai event | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite Fiesta matches