Halo Infinite looks great in new 4K screenshots

343 Industries has unveiled a batch of Halo Infinite 4K screenshots, and the plucky sequel is looking better than ever.

The high-res screengrabs were revealed as part of 343's latest Halo Infinite update, which gives some valuable insights into development, particularly with regards to art design and world-building. Halo Infinite campaign art lead Justin Dinges explained that the development team aimed to balance two key themes, identified as "legacy" and "simplicity" when building out Zeta Halo.

"For 'Legacy' we really want players to feel like they are experiencing a game that they remember fondly (Halo: Combat Evolved), but with modernized graphics of course. As far as 'Simplicity' is concerned, we wanted to ensure that we steer away from overly noisy designs and details which is a key takeaway for the team coming off Halo 5," Dinges said.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the new pics, including one that shows the various stages of Halo Infinite's day-night cycle. Also be sure to click the expand button on the lower right of each picture to see them in their full-screen glory.

The newest shots of Halo Infinite show a big improvement from the notorious gameplay reveal trailer from last year. Following widespread backlash from fans, Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg called the footage a "work in progress" and promised Halo Infinite to be a "visual showcase" for Xbox Series X. We'll have to wait and see if that comes true, but these screenshots are a big step in the right direction.

Halo Infinite is just one of the upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to play.