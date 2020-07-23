Halo Infinite is meant to be the last standalone Halo title for at least the next 10 years

Halo Infinite will be the last standalone Halo game for the foreseeable future, but much more Halo is still coming.

After revealing Halo Infinite's new open-world inspired gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase event today, developer 343 Industries also confirmed that you shouldn't expect a Halo 7 or Halo Infinite 2 to follow. Studio head Chris Lee explained in an interview with IGN that this doesn't mean Halo Infinite is a Destiny-style live service game, but rather a platform for further full-fledged Halo experiences of their own.

“Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future,” he said. “We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before. It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community.”

343 Industries plans to keep adding new pieces of Master Chief's story to Halo Infinite, and it also plans to keep updating the game/platform as technology advances: a free update to enable ray tracing is already planned for sometime after launch.

This is a big change for Microsoft's approach to the Halo franchise, though there is some precedent. Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted before the event that 343 Industries' work on Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is still being brought to PC one game at a time, has influenced the structure of Halo Infinite .

