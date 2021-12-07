Halo Infinite doesn’t let you replay campaign missions

Halo Infinite reportedly won't let players replay story missions, breaking a 20-year tradition.

As noted by Polygon, it was revealed that Halo Infinite doesn't let players manually select missions in the single-player campaign to replay. This is a pretty significant break from franchise traditions, as past Halo games have always let players return to missions and replay them, with added modifiers like Skulls enabled for new gameplay variations.

In fact, a Microsoft spokesperson even confirmed to Polygon that campaign missions in Halo Infinite aren't replayable. The representative explained that the postgame content in Halo Infinite allows players to keep exploring the open world of Zeta Halo (a first for the franchise), but because the campaign's first two missions don't take place on Zeta Halo, you won't be able to replay missions from the same save file.

Therefore, you'll need to start an entirely new save file in Halo Infinite if you want to replay story missions. Since the open world is still available to be explored after the conclusion of Halo Infinite's campaign and story, however, you can still go back and collect any items that you've previously missed out on, like story audio logs and even targets.

Halo Infinite's campaign arrives tomorrow on December 8 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through Xbox Game Pass. For what we made of the Master Chief's grand return after so many years away, you can head over to our full Halo Infinite review for more.

