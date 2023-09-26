Halloween… Never Ends? Studio bidding war erupts over Michael Myers' return

It looks like Michael Myers will return, as the rights to his character and the Halloween franchise are now up for grabs in a major bidding war.

2022's Halloween Ends marked not only the final outing in David Gordon Green's trilogy, but also the final outing for these movies from Blumhouse and Universal, with the former producing the movies and the latter releasing them in theaters.

According to Bloody Disgusting , the rights to the franchise have now returned to Miramax, who's shopping the rights to studios and streamers alike. Miramax is reportedly open to both movies and TV shows as a bidding war rages on for Michael Myers.

The publication reports that the ball is in Miramax's court, so they can decide which direction they want the slasher series to go in next. There have been 13 Halloween movies so far, but never a small-screen installment – could that be on the cards for Michael Myers next?

It's still unconfirmed whether Jamie Lee Curtis would return for any future installments, but the actor hasn't ruled out a return as Laurie Strode. "The last thing I thought five years ago that I would be doing would be a Halloween movie," she told our sister publication SFX magazine last year. "And here I am, [laughs], having now completed three of them with a fantastic creative group of people… So to say never is stupid."

Halloween Ends concluded the story of Michael and Laurie that began with 2018's Halloween as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 movie, and continued in 2021's Halloween Kills. It was the 13th installment in the franchise overall, but Gordon Green's trilogy disregarded the previous sequels, released in the '80s, '90s, and early '00s.

