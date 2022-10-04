Jamie Lee Curtis won't discount doing another Halloween movie just yet

As you might expect from the title, Halloween Ends is set to be Jamie Lee Curtis' last outing as final girl Laurie Strode in the iconic horror franchise. Or is it? Curtis seems to have a "never say never" approach when she sits down with SFX magazine.

"I was sitting in the exact place I am sitting right now when my phone rang, and it was Jake Gyllenhaal," Curtis tells SFX in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Halloween Ends on the cover (opens in new tab). "I picked up the phone and he said, 'Hey Jame, my friend David Gordon Green' – who he had just worked with on the movie Stronger – 'would like to talk to you about a Halloween movie.' That was in 2017, in the summer. The last thing I thought five years ago that I would be doing would be a Halloween movie.



"And here I am, [laughs], having now completed three of them with a fantastic creative group of people. That has not only been satisfying for me personally and creatively, but it has launched me creatively into a whole other world. I have a creative life now, because of the Halloween movie, and the success. I now have a partnership with Jason Blum at Blumhouse, I have a production company, I’ve written a horror film that I will direct, I am producing television series, I am buying books. All of that was the last thing I thought I would be doing five years ago. So to say never is stupid."

As for director David Gordon Green, his time behind the camera in Haddonfield may be over, but he’s aware that the Shape may continue to haunt its occupants. "You can kill every character and still find a way to continue their stories," he says of the franchise continuing. "So as long as they’re successful, as Carpenter often speaks to – because he’s been the recipient of the successes and frustrations of those reinventions – stories will find ways to carry on, I’m certain."



Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device (opens in new tab)

That's just a snippet of the long-read, available in the Halloween Ends issue of SFX Magazine (opens in new tab), available on newsstands from Wednesday, October 5. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.