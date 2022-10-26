Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is finally here – and the unique horror series comes along with its own unique streaming schedule.

According to Netflix, the horror anthology is a collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque." Though the episodes are introduced by del Toro, each one features a different tale from a different director.

Beginning on October 25, the streaming platform will release two episodes a night over the course of four nights. Below, we'll explain the release schedule for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and when you can watch it in the US and UK.

When is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities releasing on Netflix?

Cabinet of Curiosities episodes 1 and 2 premiered Tuesday, October 25 on Netflix. There are 8 episodes in total. The schedule is as follows:

October 25 – Night One: Scavengers – Episode 1 : Lot 36; Episode 2 : Graveyard Rats

– Night One: Scavengers – : : October 26 – Night Two : Loners – Episode 3: The Autopsy; Episode 4: The Outside

Night Two Loners – October 27 – Night Three: Lovecraft – Episode 5: Pickman’s Model; Episode 6: Dreams in the Witch House

Night Three: Lovecraft – October 28 – Night Four: Visitations – Episode 7: The Viewing; Episode 8: The Murmuring

The episodes will air at 12:00 AM Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern in the US, and will be available at 8:00 AM BST in the UK.

Of course, you can always wait until Friday, October 28 to binge-watch all 8 episodes.

