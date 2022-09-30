The new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will give you nightmares

Netflix has released a new trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities – and we're ready to never sleep again.

"Picture your mind...as a cabinet. Where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out," Del Toro tells the audience. It's a bit reminiscent of both The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling and The Crypt Keeper from Tales from the Crypt.

Per Netflix, the horror anthology is a collection of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque."

The horror anthology series, based on Del Toro's short story of the same name, brings the stories of H.P. Lovecraft, Emily Carroll, Michael Shea, Henry Kuttner, and Del Toro himself to life. Each episode tells its own creepy tale, each helmed by a different director: Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Keith Thomas (Firestarter), David Prior (The Empty Man), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), and frequent Del Toro collaborator Guillermo Navarro. Each director and writer was personally chosen by Del Toro.

The stacked cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, San Stevens, Sofia Boutella, Michael Therriault, Steve Agee, Nia Vardalos, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roche, Martin Starr, Demetrius Grosse, Oriana Leman, and David Hewlett.

Just in time for Halloween, two episodes of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will become available each night, starting on October 25.