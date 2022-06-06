Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities trailer shows off Netflix’s next stab at horror

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has debuted during Netflix’s Geeked week – and it looks to be a perfect anthology series for horror fans, backed by some of the genre’s most formidable talent both in front and behind the camera.

Guillermo del Toro may not be on directing duties, but his fingerprints are all over this one. The Cabinet of Curiosities trailer opens and peppers our senses with a whole host of "new worlds and chilling stories." There are unsettling shots galore, including cavernous, empty mansions, a hand reaching out into the dark, Hitchcockian birds, and a glowing orb. Right now, it’s unclear what they all mean – but the internet will surely have some fun piecing it all together before it releases later this year.

Those stepping into the director chair for the horror anthology include Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Guillermo Navarro (Narcos), Keith Thomas (The Firestarter), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), and Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight).

Some of the new actors starring in Cabinet of Curiosities include Eric Andre, Sofia Boutella – who’s also appearing in Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie Rebel Moon – Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi. They join already-confirmed talents Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham, and Essie Davis.

