GTA Online's latest update brings its Guest List members $100,000 and a fashion-forward pink bodysuit

A couple of weeks ago, GTA Online revealed a new nightclubs update was on the way - announcing residencies from real-world EDM icons like Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon, and The Black Madonna no less - and launched a Guest List. If you signed up, you can now log in to score $100,000 in GTA Online cash, along with this striking wireframe bodysuit. To claim your loot, you'll need to have logged into the game between June 25 and July 2.

💗Pink Cosmo 💗feat. this week's new wireframe bodysuit #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/iCGqoshsSXJuly 10, 2018

This week's update also brings double GTA dollars and RP on all of the Smuggler's Sell Missions, and discounts on biker supplies and selected aircraft. Now's the time to drop your ill-gotten gains on a Nagasaki Ultralight, Nagasaki Havok, LF-22 Starling, Mammoth Mogul, Mammoth Tula, RM-10 Bombushka, P-45 Nokota, Buckingham Pyro, or the Buckingham Howard NX-25. There's also 30% off the Grotti Visione, Coil Cyclone and Vapid Retinue automobiles, just in case your criminal alter ego is scared of flying.

You can get a full rundown of discounts, bonuses, and perks at the Rockstar Games Social Club.

