DJs Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon, and The Black Madonna take up residency in GTA Online

Are you ready to run a Los Santos nightclub?

If you need a new front for your thriving criminal corporation in GTA Online, it might be time to put on your best shiny shirt and grab a glow stick. You'll able to run your own nightclub, manage staff, and and make sure your Los Santos establishment is ready for a visit from real-world talent. Solomun, Tale Of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna are all contributing their unique sounds to the update, which is due next month.

"Nightclubs are the perfect cover for any other operation you might have going, so get in on the ground level as a business partner to open up a brand new establishment, and help the DJ’s make their shows the best ever," says Rockstar. 

"Run your nightclub business from setup, design, staffing and promotion; the more popular the club, the faster your secure wall safe will fill up."

