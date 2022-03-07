GTA Online hackers have targeted PC players with multiple exploits

New exploits have hit GTA Online, causing problems for its PC players.

Over the past few weeks, GTA Online's PC players have reportedly been receiving game invites from fake accounts.

In a tweet, user Tez2 highlighted the issue and shared a link to a tool that provides a temporary fix. The application, available on GitHub, acts as a firewall, blocking Social Club overlay notifications. The website says, "This program does not modify the SocialClub Overlay, nor any game that runs with the SocialClub Overlay enabled. In theory, this means that this program does not violate Rockstar's Terms of Service".

A new exploit emerged within #GTAOnline PC scene.In addition to invite spam from spoofed accounts, players are now automatically forced into other sessions to spectate other players.In the meantime, Speyedr provided a tool to temporarily address this,https://t.co/QyQznkPMhcMarch 7, 2022 See more

In response to the tweet, user Savo88 shared a YouTube video showing the exploit in action. The footage reveals how receiving a game invite from a spoof account negatively affects the game, causing it to run slower and blocking the Sparrow helicopter's ability to spawn, among other issues. To avoid this, they suggest blocking the ill-intentioned accounts, but some users have responded, saying they still receive invites even after adding these fake profiles to their block list.

In addition to the unwanted invites, another more recent exploit sees PC players forced into random sessions to spectate other players. This strange new hack, along with the spam invites, will undoubtedly be causing frustration for GTA Online's PC fanbase. There's been no official update from Rockstar on whether the company is currently working on a patch to fix the issues.

