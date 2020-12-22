GTA Online and Red Dead Online holiday events are live

Rockstar is celebrating the season of giving by draping a thick blanket of snow over GTA Online and Red Dead Online and giving away a bunch of in-game items for a limited time. Both game worlds are also decorated with wreathes, lights, and carolers for the holidays.

If you jump into GTA Online at any point between now and December 30, be sure to head to Southern San Andreas Super Autos for the adorable, or in Rockstar's words, "compact and nimble" Grotti Brioso 300, which is definitely not just a Fiat 500.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA Online's holiday event is basically just a whole lot of free stuff, and I'm not complaining. Log in during the event period and get everything on this list without spending a single GTA$:

The Vibrant Stitch Emissive Mask

The Red Bleeder Festive Sweater

The Green Cluckin' Festive Sweater

The Tartan Livery for the Ocelot Ardent, Buckingham Akula and Karin Technical Custom

The Candy Cane Livery for the Comet Safari, HVY APC and HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

A care package containing the Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, a full supply of Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs, 25 Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs

Red Dead Online is doing the holidays the Old West way, with a free gun, bonus rewards for killing people, a new bounty and bounty hunter rewards, and a bunch more.

First up, the brand-new Winter Evans Repeater is free this week, and local gunsmiths are also giving away coupons for a free coat and Repeater. Check out new and festive renditions of Make it Count - Bow & Arrow and Last Stand modes for triples RDO$ and XP, and kick off your pursuit of a new Legendary Bounty, Virgil "The Shepherd" Edwards. Bounty hunters are also getting Double Character and Role XP across all role activities, including Bounty Targets and Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events.

Grey, Black, Chestnut, and Perlino Turkoman horses have also migrated to the southwest for winter. And of course, it wouldn't be the holidays in Red Dead Online without the Krampus Shotgun, which is once again available for purchase.

Holiday Role discounts include 10 Gold Bars off the Moonshine Shack, 5 Gold Bars off the Butcher Table, as well as 30% off all Trader Wagons (including the Hunting Wagon), all Moonshiner Items, and Shack Upgrades. Other holiday discounts include 40% off all Shotguns; and 30% off everything for sale at Wilderness Outfitters, 30% off Bandoliers and Ponchos; and 30% off all Arabian, War, Work, and Race Horse breeds.

Finally, in addition to the usual ongoing Red Dead Online Prime Gaming Benefits, until January 18 you can get a Free Ability Card Upgrade and 50% off a Weapon Pamphlet at the Fence.

