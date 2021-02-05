GTA 6 details potentially leaked, suggest 2023 release

GTA 6 could launch in October 2023, and may be set in Miami, according to new details from a dubious leaker online.

As cataloged on Reddit, the anonymous leaker stated that the open-world crime sequel will focus on a single, male protagonist in 1970's Florida, with a chaptered story that is similar in structure to Red Dead Redemption 2, but apparently "not quite [as] emotional".

Interestingly (or perhaps too coincidentally), much of the leak corroborates with what we've previously heard about Rockstar's next project, including a smaller, denser scope for its open world, more advanced NPC AI, and the fact that it's several years away, and not coming out anytime soon, as some might have been hoping.

In case it's not clear, it's worth taking these new rumors with plenty of skepticism, especially as the source offers no basis for verification, and much of the list reads like a fan's checklist, with promises of windsurfing, full adult content, and the imminent release of a Red Dead Redemption remaster to tide Rockstar fans over in the meantime.

Indeed, given that an "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 is scheduled to launch on PS5 later this Summer, we can't imagine Rockstar has anything else planned for the rest of the year beyond continued updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online. We will, of course, let you know as soon as we hear anything more about GTA 6, however. Rockstar Support was telling fans to "stay tuned" for official updates last year, after all...