GTA 5 is only $15 right now for both PS4 and Xbox One

By

Anyone who hasn't picked up Grand Theft Auto 5 can do so for a super low price right now

If you're one of the few yet to experience GTA 5 or you want to dip into the still thriving, deadly world of GTA Online... well, the game is going for as cheap as we've ever seen it. You can now get it on PS4 for $15 or Xbox One for, er, $15. The offer runs at both Walmart and Amazon, and you're saving $45 off the list price of Rockstar's classic. No, we wouldn't expect anyone to actually pay $60 for GTA 5 in 2019, but that's still a great price, offering an enormous amount of bang for buck with a game that can easily give you 100+ hours of quality, action entertainment. And that's before you even venture online, which is a whole other thing. Would we recommend the game? Well, it got 5/5 in our review, and has only gotten better with age, so $15 is a snip.

GTA 5 on PS4 is $15 at Walmart
You can pick up GTA 5 for 75% off the list price right now at Walmart or Amazon.View Deal

GTA 5 on Xbox One is $15 at Amazon
And here's the Xbox One version, which is only available for $15 via Amazon. Still, that's a damn good deal.View Deal

There's so much to do in this game, so jump in on your chosen format and have a go. If you are keen to delve into the murky world of GTA Online, we've got a handful of helpful features to assist you in getting over that 'newbie' hump, where you seem to just die every five seconds. Here's our guide on how to make money fast in GTA Online, and our general overview of how to play GTA Online. Enjoy.

Andy Hartup

Andy has been writing about games since 1999, when he nagged the Editors of his University newspaper so much they let him start a brand-new video games section. After that he worked in print mags for over 10 years before switching to the murky world of online editing, when he became Executive Editor on GamesRadar. Now he uses his ill-gotten power and influence to write endless, beard-stroking think-pieces on Destiny and Game of Thrones. Spoil the latest episode of the show, and he will cut you.