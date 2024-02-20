Grogu and Mandalorian join Star Wars: Shatterpoint, but I'm honestly more excited about another warband

The latest Star Wars wargame, Shatterpoint, is getting even more reinforcements in the form of the Mandalorian and his trusty ward Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda). However, it's another new set that's caught my eye.

Yes, the 'Certified Guild' pack is all good and well with its excellent Mandalorian, Grogu, Greef Karga, and IG-11 sculpts. (Mando and Baby Yoda are particularly well done thanks to the latter 'hovering' by being attached to the former's cape.) A newly-revealed Moff Gideon and Death/Dark Trooper combo is cool too. But I'm actually happier to see that the Bad Batch is joining Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which is arguably one of the best board games we've seen from Star Wars recently.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Atomic Mass) (Image credit: Atomic Mass) (Image credit: Atomic Mass)

For starters, the team is perfect for a Shatterpoint crossover. The wargame was always designed to emulate '80s Saturday-morning cartoons with its bombastic action, and the animated show fits that mold very nicely. For starters, they each have a distinct personality that jives with the wargame's emphasis on smaller, more characterful team-ups. Secondly, they're already a complete group that complements each other very well – you don't need to add goons or other characters to bump up numbers.

All of these models are available for pre-order via the Asmodee store; the 'Certified Guild,' 'Clone Force 99,' and 'You Have Something I Want' Squad Packs all go for $49.99 / £49.99. They're due to land on shelves between May 31 (for Mando and Moff Gideon's crews) and June 7 (the Bad Batch). Mark your calendar if you're a fan of Star Wars board games!

