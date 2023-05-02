The first trailer for the Gran Turismo movie is here.

Rather than being a straight adaptation of the popular Playstation franchise of the same name, the movie is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe. According to Sony, the film is "the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver."

District 9 helmer Neill Blomkamp is in the director's chair, while American Sniper writer Jason Hall and Creed 3 scribe Zach Baylin penned the script. The cast of the movie also includes Stranger Things' David Harbour, who plays a retired driver and Jann's mentor, Orlando Bloom as a fictionalized version of GT Academy boss Darren Cox, Geri Halliwell as Jann's mother, and Djimon Hounsou as his father.

"If you miss a line in the game, you reset. If you miss it on the track, you could die," Harbour warns the players in the brief clip, which can be viewed above. The players, only used to playing the game in their bedrooms, are put through a rigorous training course to become real life athletes and race car drivers.

Since the first Gran Turismo game was released in 1997, it's become Playstation's highest-selling franchise, with the most recent installment, Gran Turismo 7, released in 2022.

Gran Turismo zooms onto the big screen on August 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the year's most exciting movie release dates.