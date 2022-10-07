Gotham Knights devs condemn spoilers after massive story leak

After an official companion book shipped early to some fans, a number of major Gotham Knights story spoilers have begun to leak onto the internet, prompting criticism from developers at WB Games Montreal.

A book called Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium, a sort of combination art book and strategy guide, was meant to be released on October 25, but a few copies have found their way into the wild early. This book covers the game and its story from beginning to end, and images of its contents have begun to hit the internet.

While we won't be republishing any of those spoilers here, we've seen them and can confirm that they are big. If you're at all concerned about going into the Gotham Knights story fresh, you might want to be cautious about your social media use in the weeks leading up to the game's October 21 launch.

"Two weeks to go 'til Gotham Knights," WB Montreal writer Mitch Dyer says on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Mute phrases, turn off YouTube alerts, and unsub from spoiler Reddits so someone doesn't spill the goods before you mask up and start saving Gotham City."

"Pleaaaase let people discover our story by themselves," community manager Pauline Zampolini pleads (opens in new tab).

"I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others," executive producer Fleur Marty says (opens in new tab).

If you want a more curated look at what to expect from Gotham Knights, you might want to stick with the new, official launch trailer.

