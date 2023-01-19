Gossip Girl reboot canceled at HBO after two seasons

HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot has been canceled after two seasons.

The show, developed by Joshua Safran, served as both an extension and sequel to The CW series of the same name starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley. Both iterations of Gossip Girl follow a group of teens at a New York City private school who are under social surveillance by a mysterious entity named 'Gossip Girl.'

"We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard," HBO Max said in a statement. "Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing, and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience."

The new cast included Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Laura Benanti, Savanah Lee Smith, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jason Gotay, and Zion Moreno. Michelle Trachtenberg reprised her role as villain Georgina Sparks from the original CW show and Kristen Bell returned as the narrator.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max," Safran said in a message to fans Thursday morning. "Thank you for watching, and I hope you’ll tune into the finale next Thursday to see how it all comes together. A big thank you to all the GG fans around the world. You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love."

