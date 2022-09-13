GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, but online play is exclusive to Switch

Multiple modern versions of GoldenEye 007 are on the way, for both Nintendo Switch and the Xbox console family.

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, GoldenEye was confirmed as "coming soon" to the Nintendo Switch Online selection of N64 games. It's unclear whether this will simply be an online split-screen function replicating that of the original N64 game, or if there will be a more modern take on online multiplayer here. No gameplay footage was shown during today's presentation - just the game's iconic intro.

The release was announced alongside numerous other additions to the Switch N64 catalogue. PilotWings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Part 2 will all be added to the service in 2022. In 2023, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will join the lineup.

Original GoldenEye developer Rare, now owned by Microsoft, also confirmed (opens in new tab) that another version of the game is coming to Xbox consoles, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass. This version will include dual analogue controles, widescreen display options, 4K resolution, and a smoother framerate. Owners of Rare Replay will be getting GoldenEye as a bonus, too.

However, the Xbox version will only feature local multiplayer. A press release (opens in new tab) confirms that online play will be "exclusive to the new Switch version."

The GoldenEye remaster has been in various stages of 'almost ready to release' for years, though various licensing issues have held the classic back from ever actually releasing. Reports have suggested that it was due to be announced earlier this year, though the game's Russian setting may have made publishers cautious in releasing it immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

