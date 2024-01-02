Godzilla x Kong director teases homages to previous Toho eras: "keep your eyes open"

Nothing really screams cinema like giant monsters, particularly when they’re fighting and/or engaging in wanton destruction. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - the latest film in the MonsterVerse saga that began with 2014’s revival of Godzilla - promises plenty of big-screen escapism when it stomps into cinemas this year.

Godzilla x Kong follows on from the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, in which the Titan rivals went head-to-head in a bout for monster supremacy, before making up to take on Mechagodzilla. Having gone their separate ways at the end of that film, GxK sees the mighty duo forced to become a tag team again when a new enemy threatens the safety of Kong’s home, the Hollow Earth, and our world above. There’s another great ape in town, and he’s out to prove that Kong might not be the king after all.

As for the human characters along for the ride this time, Rebecca Hall returns as Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Ilene Andrews, and Brian Tyree Henry is back as Apex Cybernetics technician turned cult podcaster Bernie Hayes. Joining them is Dan Stevens as Tracker. Stevens is new to this universe, but has previous form with director Adam Wingard in action-thriller The Guest. Stevens tells TF that Tracker is “a specialist in these creatures… If you’ve got a sick titan, Trap is your guy".

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film (on sale this Thursday, January 4), and inside there's an in-depth feature on the making of the film that tells you everything you need to know about the upcoming monster mash.

This is Wingard’s second MonsterVerse movie after Godzilla vs. Kong - and he’s continuing to throw his Titan-sized passion for these characters at the screen.

"One of the incredible things about Godzilla is that the character has existed in so many different tones and interpretations in the Toho films,” Wingard tells TF. “I’m a huge fan of the whole spectrum, and I’ve always really enjoyed the late-Shōwa era. There are so many big ideas and they have such epic fun with these larger-than-life characters. In Godzilla vs. Kong, we paid homage to that epic tradition, including a handful of Easter eggs for the hardcore fans, and while I don’t want to give anything away, we definitely work in a few things for the Toho fans in the new film as well, so keep your eyes open!”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in cinemas on April 12.

