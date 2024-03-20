Fresh off his Oscar win, Godzilla has been made a police chief in Tokyo... because of course, he has

By Amy West
"He's smaller than I remember"

Godzilla Minus One
The people of Tokyo have honored Godzilla in the best way they know how... by making him chief of a police station for 24 hours. 

Everyone's favorite scaly boy – who's looking uncharacteristically human-sized in the clip – was seen being sworn in in a video circulating on Twitter (via Kaiju No. 14), before donning a very official-looking sash and parading through the streets of the city. Fans gathered to watch the patrol, with many recording the proceedings on their mobile phones.

"Seems like a terrible idea," one fan replied, seemingly referencing the King of the Monsters's penchant for flattening both buildings and people, as another joked: "He's smaller than I remember."

"Someone needs to write a hard-boiled detective movie with Godzilla as the main character. He doesn't talk, just makes his Godzilla noises, and the fact he's a man-sized kaiju is never commented on or addressed," wrote one more.

After he's done fighting crime and exacting justice on the ground in Tokyo, Godzilla will next be seen on the big screen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which'll see him reluctantly team up with the titular ape to take on a new enemy. He was most recently seen in Japanese-language war thriller Godzilla Minus One, which picked up the Best Visual Effects gong at the 2024 Academy Awards just a couple of weeks ago.

Described as a prequel to the first-ever Godzilla movie, the film follows Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a military pilot who deserted his mission during the Second World War, as he navigates his debilitating guilt in the years that follow. When the ginormous, city-flattening monster he faced way back when remerges, Shikishima vows to take down the creature as a means to redeem himself.

