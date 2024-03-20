Fresh off his Oscar win, Godzilla has been made a police chief in Tokyo... because of course, he has

The people of Tokyo have honored Godzilla in the best way they know how... by making him chief of a police station for 24 hours.

Everyone's favorite scaly boy – who's looking uncharacteristically human-sized in the clip – was seen being sworn in in a video circulating on Twitter (via Kaiju No. 14), before donning a very official-looking sash and parading through the streets of the city. Fans gathered to watch the patrol, with many recording the proceedings on their mobile phones.

"Seems like a terrible idea," one fan replied, seemingly referencing the King of the Monsters's penchant for flattening both buildings and people, as another joked: "He's smaller than I remember."

"Someone needs to write a hard-boiled detective movie with Godzilla as the main character. He doesn't talk, just makes his Godzilla noises, and the fact he's a man-sized kaiju is never commented on or addressed," wrote one more.

Godzilla was recently appointed as the chief of a Tokyo police station for one day. pic.twitter.com/u5J1kFlw0lMarch 19, 2024 See more

After he's done fighting crime and exacting justice on the ground in Tokyo, Godzilla will next be seen on the big screen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which'll see him reluctantly team up with the titular ape to take on a new enemy. He was most recently seen in Japanese-language war thriller Godzilla Minus One, which picked up the Best Visual Effects gong at the 2024 Academy Awards just a couple of weeks ago.

Described as a prequel to the first-ever Godzilla movie, the film follows Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a military pilot who deserted his mission during the Second World War, as he navigates his debilitating guilt in the years that follow. When the ginormous, city-flattening monster he faced way back when remerges, Shikishima vows to take down the creature as a means to redeem himself.

