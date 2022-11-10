God of War Ragnarok has a touching tribute to The Last of Us 2

Joel sure is a "cruel father"

The Last of Us 2 Ellie and Dina dancing
God of War Ragnarok contains a fanciful easter egg dedicated to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2.

Be warned, there are very light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok here!

Just below, you can see a post originating from The Last of Us's subreddit, highlighting a discovery in Sony Santa Monica's new sequel. It turns out God of War Ragnarok has a collectible poem which pretty nakedly references The Last of Us 2, and the dire events of the dark sequel.

There's mention of a "bearded, cruel father" which is surely none other than Joel, and a "surrogate daughter," which would obviously be Ellie. The poem highlights how the latter would never find "respite" from a world of slaughter and violence which, as veterans of Naughty Dog's series will know, is something Ellie very much struggles with.

It's actually an elegantly constructed and written poem, highlighting The Last of Us 2's stance on the bad accompanying the good, particularly in Joel and Ellie's relationship. It looks like players might want to keep an eye out for collectible poems in God of War Ragnarok, if this one is anything to go by.

