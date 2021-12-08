God of War PC system requirements revealed, here's what you need to play

The God of War PC system requirements have been revealed, and it doesn't take much to get into Midgard with visuals at least on par with the PS4 version.

The required PC specs for God of War were revealed on Nvidia's official blog , which also confirmed that players with RTX cards will be able to use Nvidia DLSS for better graphics at a lower performance premium and Nvidia Reflex for more responsive-controlling visuals. God of War will also support uncapped framerates when it hits Steam and Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022.

The blog post breaks down the God of War PC system requirements across multiple categories based on desired performance, with some highlights demonstrated in a new trailer if you're more of a visual learner. Take note of the fact that these specs come straight from Nvidia, so they don't include any AMD GPU options - but comparable Radeon cards will presumably be able to play God of War without bursting into flames.

God of War PC minimum system requirements

Average performance: 720p at 30FPS

Graphics settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

God of War PC recommended system requirements

Average performance: 1080p at 30FPS

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB SSD

God of War PC ultra system requirements

Average performance: 4K at 60FPS

Graphics settings: Ultra

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB SSD

