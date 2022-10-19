God of War Ragnarok will take up more space on your PS5 than you might think

God of War Ragnarok looks like it might take up a lot of room on your PlayStation, so if you’re planning to jump in and play, it might be best to clear some space.

The news comes from a leaked image (opens in new tab) by Twitter user lfnoelb, who posted an image of God of War Ragnarok downloading showing a massive 118.5GB install. The image appears to spawn from an early access code, but it’s worth noting that there’s no official confirmation from Sony or Santa Monica Studios.

This is an enormous jump in size from the previous game which was only 45GB. That’s more than double the size, suggesting that both the increased scale and the visual improvements are significant in the hotly anticipated sequel.

One thing to note is that this appears to be for the PS5 version of the game, but a PS4 version is also releasing. There’s no word on how big that might be, but with less graphical power at its disposal, it theoretically would be a smaller download.

If this is true, this sees the title follow the trend of ballooning file sizes for games. As a comparison, Sony’s other major AAA release this year, Horizon: Forbidden West launched at around 100GBs on PS5, and Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone: Pacific can take up an enormous 104GBs (though Activision has been shrinking its size).

This likely won’t turn away many excited to play the God of War sequel, however, it’s useful to have the information in the back of your mind as the November 9 release date creeps up. Making sure you finish up any bigger games now so you can jump straight into the sequel without having to decide what to keep is a great way to avoid any headaches on launch day.

