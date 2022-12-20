Amazon’s God of War series will stay "true to the source material"

Amazon Studios’ television head Vernon Sanders has teased more of the upcoming God of War TV series, promising that it will stay "true" to the source material.

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape," Sanders revealed to Collider (opens in new tab). "So what [showrunner Rafe Judkins] and [writers] Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own."

The story, which follows ex-god of war Kratos as he juggles raising his son Atreus and fulfilling his wife’s dying wish to scatter her ashes at the highest peak in the Nine Realms, will also be welcoming for newcomers according to the Amazon boss.

"If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in," Sanders said. "So we think it's going to be huge."

Developer Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 soft reboot of God of War brought Kratos’ story into the world of Norse mythology and proved hugely successful, selling over 20 million copies. Its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarok, because the biggest PlayStation launch title in history with over 5 million copies sold during its first week.

While no casting decisions on Kratos or Atreus have been made yet, we’re all in on Kratos’ game actor Christopher Judge getting a shot. Atreus’ game actor has made his own pitch to be included, too.

