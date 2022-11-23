God of War Ragnarok is the biggest PlayStation game launch in history

God of War Ragnarok is officially the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive game in history.

That was revealed by Sony earlier today on November 23, via the tweet just below. Now that God of War Ragnarok has sold 5.1 million copies in its first week after launch, it's officially become the fastest-selling PlayStation first-party game after one week ever.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓

This news comes a week removed from Ragnarok becoming the biggest launch for the God of War series at large in the UK. Although sales launch figures after three days were never actually specified for Ragnarok, it was reported that it was on track to become the biggest launch for the franchise ever in the UK, beating out the 11 other God of War games prior.

There's been an incredible amount of build-up to God of War Ragnarok over the past 12 months, and it's arguably been one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. Considering the fever pitch-level anticipation for merely the release date announcement earlier this year, perhaps it's not a huge surprise that Ragnarok has found historical success at launch.

Looking to the future, developer Sony Santa Monica isn't entirely sure on what to do next. It was reported last week that the studio is currently "spread out on a lot of different things," but since Ragnarok wraps up the current Norse saga for the franchise, it remains to be seen where God of War goes from here, if anywhere at all.

