When it comes to future projects, God of War Ragnarok studio is "spread out on a lot of different things"

God of War Ragnarok's studio is currently "spread out on a lot of different things."

That's according to Ragnarok creative director Cory Barlog, speaking this past week with The LA Times (opens in new tab). The creative director, who also directed 2018's God of War reboot, doesn't give away too much information, declining to go into specifics on what sort of projects these "things" are.

Eric Williams, God of War Ragnarok's director, is in a slightly different mindset. Williams apparently quickly added, after Barlog's comment, that it wouldn't be a shame if Sony Santa Monica was to devote itself full-time to the God of War series going forward.

"I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave," Williams said to The LA Times. "They said, 'Do you just want to be known as the God of War guy for the rest of your life?' That was your big pitch to dissuade me? Because yes, I kind of do."

In the past however, Barlog and Williams have been adamant about God of War Ragnarok concluding the current Norse saga for the franchise. That's chiefly because Barlog didn't want a trilogy being told across roughly 15 years, given how long it takes to develop gigantic AAA games like 2018's God of War and Ragnarok.

From the comments given by Williams and Barlog this week, it seems like the future isn't entirely set in stone for Sony Santa Monica, even if the studio does have multiple projects in the works.

